FGFTReb
LONG BEACH ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Yan50-00-00-0000
Jones365-100-03-92411
Murray377-185-62-22020
Slater376-142-21-37216
Traore256-72-32-65414
Roberts230-40-00-1030
Rotegaard191-61-20-2124
Mansel123-31-31-2017
Scott50-00-00-0000
Neal10-00-00-0000
Totals20028-6211-169-25171672

Percentages: FG .452, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Slater 2-6, Murray 1-3, Jones 1-5, Rotegaard 1-6, Roberts 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 2, Slater, Traore).

Turnovers: 15 (Jones 3, Murray 3, Traore 3, Mansel 2, Roberts 2, Rotegaard, Slater).

Steals: 11 (Murray 4, Traore 3, Jones 2, Slater 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UC IRVINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Butler242-42-22-3306
Johnson173-31-11-4047
Welp305-100-01-74210
Baker286-126-60-42118
Hohn294-92-20-37113
Davis251-53-40-2015
Lee123-50-01-2139
Ujadughele111-20-00-1003
Tshimanga101-10-00-1042
Keeler91-12-21-3014
Redfield30-00-00-0010
Leuchten20-00-00-1010
Totals20027-5216-176-31171977

Percentages: FG .519, FT .941.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Lee 3-5, Hohn 3-6, Ujadughele 1-1, Butler 0-1, Baker 0-2, Davis 0-2, Welp 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 2, Keeler).

Turnovers: 20 (Lee 5, Davis 3, Hohn 3, Tshimanga 3, Welp 3, Johnson, Keeler, Redfield).

Steals: 6 (Ujadughele 2, Hohn, Johnson, Lee, Welp).

Technical Fouls: None.

Long Beach St.234972
UC Irvine463177

A_2,480 (4,984).

