|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LONG BEACH ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Yan
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jones
|36
|5-10
|0-0
|3-9
|2
|4
|11
|Murray
|37
|7-18
|5-6
|2-2
|2
|0
|20
|Slater
|37
|6-14
|2-2
|1-3
|7
|2
|16
|Traore
|25
|6-7
|2-3
|2-6
|5
|4
|14
|Roberts
|23
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Rotegaard
|19
|1-6
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|4
|Mansel
|12
|3-3
|1-3
|1-2
|0
|1
|7
|Scott
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Neal
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-62
|11-16
|9-25
|17
|16
|72
Percentages: FG .452, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Slater 2-6, Murray 1-3, Jones 1-5, Rotegaard 1-6, Roberts 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Jones 2, Slater, Traore).
Turnovers: 15 (Jones 3, Murray 3, Traore 3, Mansel 2, Roberts 2, Rotegaard, Slater).
Steals: 11 (Murray 4, Traore 3, Jones 2, Slater 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC IRVINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Butler
|24
|2-4
|2-2
|2-3
|3
|0
|6
|Johnson
|17
|3-3
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|4
|7
|Welp
|30
|5-10
|0-0
|1-7
|4
|2
|10
|Baker
|28
|6-12
|6-6
|0-4
|2
|1
|18
|Hohn
|29
|4-9
|2-2
|0-3
|7
|1
|13
|Davis
|25
|1-5
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|5
|Lee
|12
|3-5
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|3
|9
|Ujadughele
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Tshimanga
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|2
|Keeler
|9
|1-1
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|4
|Redfield
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Leuchten
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-52
|16-17
|6-31
|17
|19
|77
Percentages: FG .519, FT .941.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Lee 3-5, Hohn 3-6, Ujadughele 1-1, Butler 0-1, Baker 0-2, Davis 0-2, Welp 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Johnson 2, Keeler).
Turnovers: 20 (Lee 5, Davis 3, Hohn 3, Tshimanga 3, Welp 3, Johnson, Keeler, Redfield).
Steals: 6 (Ujadughele 2, Hohn, Johnson, Lee, Welp).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Long Beach St.
|23
|49
|—
|72
|UC Irvine
|46
|31
|—
|77
A_2,480 (4,984).