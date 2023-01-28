|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CS NORTHRIDGE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tucker
|18
|1-4
|1-4
|0-2
|0
|2
|3
|Walter
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Allen-Eikens
|32
|3-9
|2-5
|1-4
|1
|2
|8
|Igbanugo
|21
|1-7
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|3
|Wright
|29
|6-13
|6-7
|1-4
|0
|1
|19
|Slaymaker
|27
|3-10
|4-4
|0-2
|0
|3
|12
|Okereke
|23
|1-3
|0-0
|6-11
|1
|2
|2
|Stevens
|22
|0-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Niang
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Pezeshkian
|2
|1-1
|3-3
|0-0
|2
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|18-58
|17-25
|11-31
|4
|15
|56
Percentages: FG .310, FT .680.
3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Slaymaker 2-5, Wright 1-2, Igbanugo 0-1, Stevens 0-2, Walter 0-2, Allen-Eikens 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Okereke 4).
Turnovers: 15 (Wright 3, Allen-Eikens 2, Igbanugo 2, Stevens 2, Tucker 2, Walter 2, Niang, Okereke).
Steals: 8 (Allen-Eikens 3, Okereke 2, Igbanugo, Slaymaker, Wright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC IRVINE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|McBirney-Griffin
|15
|1-1
|3-4
|1-4
|1
|2
|5
|Tillis
|17
|7-8
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|18
|Baker
|21
|2-5
|7-8
|1-3
|0
|0
|12
|Crockrell
|15
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|2
|Davis
|22
|2-9
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|1
|7
|Henry
|22
|5-7
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|2
|11
|Butler
|17
|0-5
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|0
|Hohn
|16
|2-5
|0-0
|1-4
|3
|1
|5
|Keeler
|16
|4-4
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|0
|11
|Welling
|16
|0-1
|5-6
|2-6
|0
|4
|5
|Ujadughele
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|0
|Chol
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|Butkus
|4
|2-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|5
|Totals
|200
|26-52
|20-24
|8-36
|14
|20
|81
Percentages: FG .500, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Tillis 4-4, Butkus 1-1, Baker 1-2, Henry 1-2, Hohn 1-2, Davis 1-6, Ujadughele 0-1, Butler 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (McBirney-Griffin 3, Henry 2, Chol, Keeler).
Turnovers: 15 (McBirney-Griffin 4, Butler 2, Davis 2, Henry 2, Hohn 2, Butkus, Crockrell, Ujadughele).
Steals: 10 (Henry 3, Butler 2, Crockrell, Davis, Keeler, Tillis, Ujadughele).
Technical Fouls: None.
|CS Northridge
|24
|32
|—
|56
|UC Irvine
|31
|50
|—
|81
A_2,649 (4,984).
