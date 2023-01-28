FGFTReb
CS NORTHRIDGEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Tucker181-41-40-2023
Walter201-40-00-1012
Allen-Eikens323-92-51-4128
Igbanugo211-71-21-3023
Wright296-136-71-40119
Slaymaker273-104-40-20312
Okereke231-30-06-11122
Stevens220-50-00-1020
Niang61-20-02-3002
Pezeshkian21-13-30-0205
Totals20018-5817-2511-3141556

Percentages: FG .310, FT .680.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Slaymaker 2-5, Wright 1-2, Igbanugo 0-1, Stevens 0-2, Walter 0-2, Allen-Eikens 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Okereke 4).

Turnovers: 15 (Wright 3, Allen-Eikens 2, Igbanugo 2, Stevens 2, Tucker 2, Walter 2, Niang, Okereke).

Steals: 8 (Allen-Eikens 3, Okereke 2, Igbanugo, Slaymaker, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UC IRVINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McBirney-Griffin151-13-41-4125
Tillis177-80-00-20318
Baker212-57-81-30012
Crockrell151-20-00-1302
Davis222-92-20-3317
Henry225-70-00-52211
Butler170-50-01-1210
Hohn162-50-01-4315
Keeler164-43-40-10011
Welling160-15-62-6045
Ujadughele140-30-01-3030
Chol50-00-00-2020
Butkus42-20-01-1015
Totals20026-5220-248-36142081

Percentages: FG .500, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Tillis 4-4, Butkus 1-1, Baker 1-2, Henry 1-2, Hohn 1-2, Davis 1-6, Ujadughele 0-1, Butler 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (McBirney-Griffin 3, Henry 2, Chol, Keeler).

Turnovers: 15 (McBirney-Griffin 4, Butler 2, Davis 2, Henry 2, Hohn 2, Butkus, Crockrell, Ujadughele).

Steals: 10 (Henry 3, Butler 2, Crockrell, Davis, Keeler, Tillis, Ujadughele).

Technical Fouls: None.

CS Northridge243256
UC Irvine315081

A_2,649 (4,984).

