LONG BEACH ST. (7-9)
Rotegaard 2-5 0-0 5, L.Traore 9-14 4-6 22, Jones 1-10 2-2 4, Murray 3-14 1-1 7, A.Traore 3-5 4-4 10, Hunter 3-9 0-1 7, George 2-4 1-2 5, Stroud 4-5 0-0 8, Polynice 0-2 0-2 0, Monson 0-0 0-0 0, Yan 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 27-68 14-20 70.
UC IRVINE (10-5)
Tillis 3-4 0-0 7, Leuchten 5-6 3-3 15, Baker 7-15 0-0 16, Crockrell 2-6 0-0 4, Davis 7-18 1-1 20, Henry 4-7 0-0 9, Keeler 1-1 0-0 2, Hohn 2-5 0-0 5, Hutchison 3-3 0-0 6, Butler 1-1 0-0 3, Welling 0-0 0-0 0, Ujadughele 0-2 0-0 0, McBirney-Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Butkus 0-1 0-0 0, Chol 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-69 4-4 87.
Halftime_UC Irvine 51-34. 3-Point Goals_Long Beach St. 2-16 (Hunter 1-4, Rotegaard 1-4, Polynice 0-1, Murray 0-2, Jones 0-5), UC Irvine 13-28 (Davis 5-10, Leuchten 2-2, Baker 2-5, Butler 1-1, Henry 1-2, Tillis 1-2, Hohn 1-4, Butkus 0-1, Ujadughele 0-1). Rebounds_Long Beach St. 37 (L.Traore 13), UC Irvine 33 (Henry 7). Assists_Long Beach St. 13 (A.Traore 5), UC Irvine 23 (Crockrell 10). Total Fouls_Long Beach St. 11, UC Irvine 21. A_2,741 (4,984).
