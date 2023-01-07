FGFTReb
LONG BEACH ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Rotegaard222-50-01-2105
L.Traore329-144-68-130322
Jones251-102-20-4234
Murray343-141-11-3227
A.Traore263-54-44-75110
Hunter223-90-11-1117
George162-41-20-1105
Stroud114-50-00-2108
Polynice80-20-20-3010
Monson20-00-00-0000
Yan20-02-21-1002
Totals20027-6814-2016-37131170

Percentages: FG .397, FT .700.

3-Point Goals: 2-16, .125 (Hunter 1-4, Rotegaard 1-4, Polynice 0-1, Murray 0-2, Jones 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Jones 2, George, Polynice, Rotegaard).

Turnovers: 11 (A.Traore 3, Hunter 3, Murray 3, George, Stroud).

Steals: 5 (L.Traore 2, A.Traore, George, Murray).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UC IRVINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Tillis253-40-03-6227
Leuchten205-63-31-40215
Baker247-150-00-21416
Crockrell262-60-00-11024
Davis247-181-12-41120
Henry214-70-01-7119
Keeler181-10-01-5132
Hohn162-50-00-2605
Hutchison93-30-00-1006
Butler61-10-01-1133
Welling40-00-00-0010
Ujadughele30-20-00-0010
McBirney-Griffin20-00-00-0000
Butkus10-10-00-0000
Chol10-00-00-0010
Totals20035-694-49-33232187

Percentages: FG .507, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 13-28, .464 (Davis 5-10, Leuchten 2-2, Baker 2-5, Butler 1-1, Henry 1-2, Tillis 1-2, Hohn 1-4, Butkus 0-1, Ujadughele 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Keeler 2, Crockrell).

Turnovers: 11 (Davis 2, Hutchison 2, Baker, Butler, Crockrell, Hohn, Keeler, Tillis, Welling).

Steals: 8 (Crockrell 3, Hohn 2, Henry, Leuchten, Tillis).

Technical Fouls: None.

Long Beach St.343670
UC Irvine513687

A_2,741 (4,984).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

