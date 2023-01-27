|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC SAN DIEGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kosakowski
|31
|2-4
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|3
|6
|Nwaokorie
|34
|2-10
|2-2
|1-9
|2
|2
|7
|Anderson
|25
|5-11
|3-4
|1-7
|1
|3
|14
|Pope
|39
|7-17
|4-5
|0-5
|3
|2
|20
|Roquemore
|34
|4-5
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|0
|10
|Tshimanga
|19
|2-3
|2-2
|3-7
|2
|0
|6
|Vulikic
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|2
|McCormick
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-52
|11-13
|5-37
|13
|12
|65
Percentages: FG .442, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Roquemore 2-2, Kosakowski 2-4, Pope 2-4, Anderson 1-2, Nwaokorie 1-4, Vulikic 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Nwaokorie 2, Kosakowski).
Turnovers: 18 (Anderson 8, Pope 3, Kosakowski 2, Roquemore 2, Tshimanga 2, Vulikic).
Steals: 4 (Anderson, Nwaokorie, Pope, Roquemore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CS NORTHRIDGE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tucker
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|4
|2
|Allen-Eikens
|27
|3-6
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|7
|Bostick
|13
|0-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Igbanugo
|20
|0-5
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|0
|0
|Wright
|34
|6-15
|4-4
|1-3
|1
|2
|18
|Stevens
|30
|3-11
|4-4
|0-0
|4
|2
|11
|Slaymaker
|21
|3-7
|2-2
|0-4
|1
|1
|10
|Okereke
|20
|3-4
|1-2
|4-7
|1
|2
|7
|Walter
|14
|1-3
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|0
|2
|Niang
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Pezeshkian
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-60
|11-12
|7-29
|11
|13
|57
Percentages: FG .333, FT .917.
3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Slaymaker 2-5, Wright 2-7, Allen-Eikens 1-1, Stevens 1-6, Bostick 0-1, Walter 0-1, Igbanugo 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Stevens, Walter).
Turnovers: 13 (Tucker 3, Okereke 2, Pezeshkian 2, Slaymaker 2, Wright 2, Stevens, Walter).
Steals: 13 (Stevens 5, Wright 3, Slaymaker 2, Igbanugo, Okereke, Pezeshkian).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UC San Diego
|33
|32
|—
|65
|CS Northridge
|28
|29
|—
|57
A_305 (2,400).
