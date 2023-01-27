FGFTReb
UC SAN DIEGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kosakowski312-40-00-4136
Nwaokorie342-102-21-9227
Anderson255-113-41-71314
Pope397-174-50-53220
Roquemore344-50-00-23010
Tshimanga192-32-23-7206
Vulikic171-20-00-3112
McCormick10-00-00-0010
Totals20023-5211-135-37131265

Percentages: FG .442, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Roquemore 2-2, Kosakowski 2-4, Pope 2-4, Anderson 1-2, Nwaokorie 1-4, Vulikic 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Nwaokorie 2, Kosakowski).

Turnovers: 18 (Anderson 8, Pope 3, Kosakowski 2, Roquemore 2, Tshimanga 2, Vulikic).

Steals: 4 (Anderson, Nwaokorie, Pope, Roquemore).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CS NORTHRIDGEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Tucker131-20-00-3042
Allen-Eikens273-60-01-2107
Bostick130-60-00-1010
Igbanugo200-50-00-2300
Wright346-154-41-31218
Stevens303-114-40-04211
Slaymaker213-72-20-41110
Okereke203-41-24-7127
Walter141-30-01-6002
Niang60-10-00-1000
Pezeshkian20-00-00-0010
Totals20020-6011-127-29111357

Percentages: FG .333, FT .917.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Slaymaker 2-5, Wright 2-7, Allen-Eikens 1-1, Stevens 1-6, Bostick 0-1, Walter 0-1, Igbanugo 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Stevens, Walter).

Turnovers: 13 (Tucker 3, Okereke 2, Pezeshkian 2, Slaymaker 2, Wright 2, Stevens, Walter).

Steals: 13 (Stevens 5, Wright 3, Slaymaker 2, Igbanugo, Okereke, Pezeshkian).

Technical Fouls: None.

UC San Diego333265
CS Northridge282957

A_305 (2,400).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

