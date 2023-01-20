UC SAN DIEGO (7-12)
Kosakowski 1-5 0-0 3, Nwaokorie 5-9 0-0 10, Anderson 11-20 3-3 26, Pope 9-17 5-5 26, Roquemore 1-5 0-0 2, Tshimanga 2-2 0-0 4, Vulikic 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 0-1 0-0 0, DeGraaf 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-60 8-8 71.
CAL POLY (7-12)
Koroma 3-4 1-2 7, Stevenson 8-12 2-2 20, Fleming 2-5 0-0 5, Sanders 3-8 0-0 8, Taylor 7-13 1-1 18, Hunter 1-7 0-0 2, Penn-Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Pierce 1-2 0-0 2, Prukop 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-52 4-5 64.
Halftime_UC San Diego 37-32. 3-Point Goals_UC San Diego 5-17 (Pope 3-6, Anderson 1-2, Kosakowski 1-5, Roquemore 0-1, Vulikic 0-1, Nwaokorie 0-2), Cal Poly 8-23 (Taylor 3-6, Sanders 2-3, Stevenson 2-4, Fleming 1-4, Koroma 0-1, Hunter 0-5). Rebounds_UC San Diego 17 (Anderson 5), Cal Poly 30 (Taylor 7). Assists_UC San Diego 9 (Anderson 3), Cal Poly 17 (Fleming, Sanders 7). Total Fouls_UC San Diego 12, Cal Poly 13. A_2,283 (3,032).
