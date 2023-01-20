FGFTReb
UC SAN DIEGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kosakowski321-50-00-2123
Nwaokorie295-90-02-42410
Anderson3411-203-30-53126
Pope399-175-50-10226
Roquemore321-50-00-4112
Tshimanga162-20-01-1014
Vulikic90-10-00-0210
Patterson50-10-00-0000
DeGraaf40-00-00-0000
Totals20029-608-83-1791271

Percentages: FG .483, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Pope 3-6, Anderson 1-2, Kosakowski 1-5, Roquemore 0-1, Vulikic 0-1, Nwaokorie 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson, Pope, Tshimanga).

Turnovers: 5 (DeGraaf, Pope, Roquemore, Tshimanga, Vulikic).

Steals: 6 (Roquemore 3, Anderson, DeGraaf, Tshimanga).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CAL POLYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Koroma333-41-21-4027
Stevenson318-122-20-30120
Fleming292-50-00-4745
Sanders343-80-00-6748
Taylor377-131-12-72118
Hunter211-70-01-4102
Penn-Johnson71-10-00-0012
Pierce71-20-00-0002
Prukop10-00-00-0000
Totals20026-524-56-30171364

Percentages: FG .500, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Taylor 3-6, Sanders 2-3, Stevenson 2-4, Fleming 1-4, Koroma 0-1, Hunter 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Stevenson 2, Taylor 2, Hunter, Koroma, Sanders).

Turnovers: 16 (Sanders 8, Taylor 3, Hunter 2, Koroma, Pierce, Stevenson).

Steals: 1 (Taylor).

Technical Fouls: None.

UC San Diego373471
Cal Poly323264

A_2,283 (3,032).

