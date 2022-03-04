FGFTReb
UC SAN DIEGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nwaokorie302-86-61-74411
Rocak206-135-91-74417
Killingsworth371-20-00-6123
Pope356-85-50-20119
Roquemore343-60-00-1307
Rasheed264-50-00-02212
Kosakowski130-20-00-0010
Pearson31-10-00-0003
Gray20-10-00-0010
Totals20023-4616-202-23141572

Percentages: FG .500, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Rasheed 4-5, Pope 2-3, Pearson 1-1, Killingsworth 1-2, Nwaokorie 1-3, Roquemore 1-3, Gray 0-1, Rocak 0-1, Kosakowski 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Pope, Rocak).

Turnovers: 11 (Nwaokorie 4, Rocak 3, Gray, Killingsworth, Kosakowski, Pearson).

Steals: 4 (Rasheed 2, Kosakowski, Roquemore).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CS BAKERSFIELDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stith130-02-20-0022
Easter140-21-20-1111
Edler-Davis283-70-13-8046
McCall3413-220-13-71326
Higgins302-80-00-0336
Walker255-110-00-21112
Smith213-123-38-11539
Henson110-02-20-2002
Panopio101-30-00-2112
Schoemann62-20-12-3004
Washington60-00-00-0000
Collum20-00-00-1000
Totals20029-678-1216-37121870

Percentages: FG .433, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Walker 2-3, Higgins 2-6, Edler-Davis 0-2, Panopio 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Smith 2).

Turnovers: 8 (McCall 2, Stith 2, Easter, Edler-Davis, Henson, Higgins).

Steals: 5 (Higgins 2, Edler-Davis, Henson, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

UC San Diego294372
CS Bakersfield294170

A_1,207 (3,800).

