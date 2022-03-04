|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC SAN DIEGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nwaokorie
|30
|2-8
|6-6
|1-7
|4
|4
|11
|Rocak
|20
|6-13
|5-9
|1-7
|4
|4
|17
|Killingsworth
|37
|1-2
|0-0
|0-6
|1
|2
|3
|Pope
|35
|6-8
|5-5
|0-2
|0
|1
|19
|Roquemore
|34
|3-6
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|0
|7
|Rasheed
|26
|4-5
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|12
|Kosakowski
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Pearson
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Gray
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-46
|16-20
|2-23
|14
|15
|72
Percentages: FG .500, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 10-21, .476 (Rasheed 4-5, Pope 2-3, Pearson 1-1, Killingsworth 1-2, Nwaokorie 1-3, Roquemore 1-3, Gray 0-1, Rocak 0-1, Kosakowski 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Pope, Rocak).
Turnovers: 11 (Nwaokorie 4, Rocak 3, Gray, Killingsworth, Kosakowski, Pearson).
Steals: 4 (Rasheed 2, Kosakowski, Roquemore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CS BAKERSFIELD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Stith
|13
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Easter
|14
|0-2
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|1
|Edler-Davis
|28
|3-7
|0-1
|3-8
|0
|4
|6
|McCall
|34
|13-22
|0-1
|3-7
|1
|3
|26
|Higgins
|30
|2-8
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|6
|Walker
|25
|5-11
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|12
|Smith
|21
|3-12
|3-3
|8-11
|5
|3
|9
|Henson
|11
|0-0
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Panopio
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Schoemann
|6
|2-2
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|4
|Washington
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Collum
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-67
|8-12
|16-37
|12
|18
|70
Percentages: FG .433, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Walker 2-3, Higgins 2-6, Edler-Davis 0-2, Panopio 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Smith 2).
Turnovers: 8 (McCall 2, Stith 2, Easter, Edler-Davis, Henson, Higgins).
Steals: 5 (Higgins 2, Edler-Davis, Henson, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UC San Diego
|29
|43
|—
|72
|CS Bakersfield
|29
|41
|—
|70
A_1,207 (3,800).