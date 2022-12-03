BETHESDA (0-4)
Estes 4-9 3-5 11, Johnson 1-4 0-0 2, Ross 9-20 3-3 24, Clark 3-11 0-1 9, Fleming 6-9 1-3 14, Hernandez 0-3 0-0 0, Goodlow 5-11 2-2 14, Redwood 0-1 2-2 2. Totals 28-68 11-16 76.
UC SAN DIEGO (4-4)
Brooks 7-12 2-6 16, Nwaokorie 2-7 5-10 10, Anderson 3-9 3-5 11, Pope 8-19 11-11 27, Roquemore 2-8 0-0 5, Kosakowski 1-8 0-0 3, DeGraaf 0-4 4-4 4, McCormick 1-2 0-1 2, Patterson 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 25-71 25-37 81.
Halftime_UC San Diego 33-26. 3-Point Goals_Bethesda 9-27 (Ross 3-7, Clark 3-9, Goodlow 2-5, Fleming 1-2, Estes 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Hernandez 0-2), UC San Diego 6-35 (Anderson 2-5, Patterson 1-2, Nwaokorie 1-4, Roquemore 1-4, Kosakowski 1-8, Brooks 0-3, DeGraaf 0-4, Pope 0-5). Fouled Out_Estes, Johnson, Goodlow, DeGraaf. Rebounds_Bethesda 41 (Estes, Fleming 9), UC San Diego 45 (Brooks 13). Assists_Bethesda 9 (Fleming 3), UC San Diego 15 (Nwaokorie, Anderson 3). Total Fouls_Bethesda 29, UC San Diego 22. A_541 (4,000).
