|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BETHESDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Estes
|21
|4-9
|3-5
|2-9
|1
|5
|11
|Johnson
|28
|1-4
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|5
|2
|Ross
|32
|9-20
|3-3
|1-5
|2
|3
|24
|Clark
|35
|3-11
|0-1
|1-7
|1
|4
|9
|Fleming
|33
|6-9
|1-3
|1-9
|3
|2
|14
|Hernandez
|24
|0-3
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|3
|0
|Goodlow
|18
|5-11
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|5
|14
|Redwood
|9
|0-1
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|28-68
|11-16
|6-41
|9
|29
|76
Percentages: FG .412, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Ross 3-7, Clark 3-9, Goodlow 2-5, Fleming 1-2, Estes 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Hernandez 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Estes 2, Johnson).
Turnovers: 17 (Clark 4, Fleming 4, Estes 3, Ross 2, Goodlow, Hernandez, Johnson, Redwood).
Steals: 2 (Clark, Hernandez).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UC SAN DIEGO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Brooks
|32
|7-12
|2-6
|2-13
|2
|3
|16
|Nwaokorie
|24
|2-7
|5-10
|6-12
|3
|4
|10
|Anderson
|26
|3-9
|3-5
|0-3
|3
|3
|11
|Pope
|32
|8-19
|11-11
|2-2
|2
|2
|27
|Roquemore
|34
|2-8
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|0
|5
|Kosakowski
|22
|1-8
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|3
|DeGraaf
|11
|0-4
|4-4
|1-3
|1
|5
|4
|McCormick
|10
|1-2
|0-1
|1-4
|2
|2
|2
|Patterson
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|25-71
|25-37
|13-45
|15
|22
|81
Percentages: FG .352, FT .676.
3-Point Goals: 6-35, .171 (Anderson 2-5, Patterson 1-2, Nwaokorie 1-4, Roquemore 1-4, Kosakowski 1-8, Brooks 0-3, DeGraaf 0-4, Pope 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Pope).
Turnovers: 9 (Brooks 2, Pope 2, Roquemore 2, Anderson, McCormick, Nwaokorie).
Steals: 11 (Roquemore 3, Brooks 2, DeGraaf 2, Pope 2, Anderson, McCormick).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bethesda
|26
|50
|—
|76
|UC San Diego
|33
|48
|—
|81
A_541 (4,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.