Estes214-93-52-91511
Johnson281-40-00-7152
Ross329-203-31-52324
Clark353-110-11-7149
Fleming336-91-31-93214
Hernandez240-30-01-2130
Goodlow185-112-20-10514
Redwood90-12-20-1022
Totals20028-6811-166-4192976

Percentages: FG .412, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Ross 3-7, Clark 3-9, Goodlow 2-5, Fleming 1-2, Estes 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Hernandez 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Estes 2, Johnson).

Turnovers: 17 (Clark 4, Fleming 4, Estes 3, Ross 2, Goodlow, Hernandez, Johnson, Redwood).

Steals: 2 (Clark, Hernandez).

Technical Fouls: None.

Brooks327-122-62-132316
Nwaokorie242-75-106-123410
Anderson263-93-50-33311
Pope328-1911-112-22227
Roquemore342-80-00-4205
Kosakowski221-80-01-2023
DeGraaf110-44-41-3154
McCormick101-20-11-4222
Patterson91-20-00-2013
Totals20025-7125-3713-45152281

Percentages: FG .352, FT .676.

3-Point Goals: 6-35, .171 (Anderson 2-5, Patterson 1-2, Nwaokorie 1-4, Roquemore 1-4, Kosakowski 1-8, Brooks 0-3, DeGraaf 0-4, Pope 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Pope).

Turnovers: 9 (Brooks 2, Pope 2, Roquemore 2, Anderson, McCormick, Nwaokorie).

Steals: 11 (Roquemore 3, Brooks 2, DeGraaf 2, Pope 2, Anderson, McCormick).

Technical Fouls: None.

Bethesda265076
UC San Diego334881

A_541 (4,000).

