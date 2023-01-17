UC SANTA BARBARA (14-3)
Kelly 11-14 0-1 22, Norris 4-7 6-7 16, Mitchell 5-12 4-7 14, Sanni 2-6 0-0 5, Wishart 2-4 0-0 4, Anderson 4-8 0-0 10, Keat Tong 1-1 0-0 2, Kipruto 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-52 10-15 73.
UC IRVINE (12-6)
McBirney-Griffin 2-5 0-1 4, Tillis 2-6 0-0 4, Baker 6-13 2-2 17, Crockrell 2-5 0-0 4, Davis 4-13 2-2 12, Keeler 6-8 1-1 13, Hohn 3-8 0-0 7, Henry 1-1 0-1 2, Ujadughele 1-2 0-0 2, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Welling 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 5-7 65.
Halftime_UC Irvine 32-29. 3-Point Goals_UC Santa Barbara 5-15 (Anderson 2-4, Norris 2-4, Sanni 1-4, Mitchell 0-3), UC Irvine 6-19 (Baker 3-7, Davis 2-7, Hohn 1-4, Tillis 0-1). Rebounds_UC Santa Barbara 31 (Norris 12), UC Irvine 26 (Tillis 9). Assists_UC Santa Barbara 12 (Mitchell 7), UC Irvine 11 (Henry 4). Total Fouls_UC Santa Barbara 13, UC Irvine 16. A_3,123 (4,984).
