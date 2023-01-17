FGFTReb
UC SANTA BARBARA
Kelly3511-140-11-110322
Norris384-76-73-121116
Mitchell395-124-70-17114
Sanni182-60-00-1205
Wishart312-40-00-4244
Anderson334-80-00-10110
Keat Tong51-10-00-1032
Kipruto10-00-00-0000
Totals20029-5210-154-31121373

Percentages: FG .558, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Anderson 2-4, Norris 2-4, Sanni 1-4, Mitchell 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kelly, Norris).

Turnovers: 8 (Anderson 2, Kelly 2, Keat Tong, Mitchell, Norris, Sanni).

Steals: 5 (Mitchell 2, Anderson, Kelly, Norris).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UC IRVINEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
McBirney-Griffin132-50-11-2024
Tillis282-60-04-9124
Baker306-132-21-52417
Crockrell232-50-00-0224
Davis294-132-21-12112
Keeler226-81-11-50113
Hohn173-80-00-1027
Henry121-10-10-2402
Ujadughele121-20-00-0002
Butler80-00-00-0020
Welling60-20-00-1000
Totals20027-635-78-26111665

Percentages: FG .429, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Baker 3-7, Davis 2-7, Hohn 1-4, Tillis 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ujadughele).

Turnovers: 8 (Baker 3, Davis 2, Crockrell, Henry, Keeler).

Steals: 5 (Crockrell, Henry, Keeler, Tillis, Ujadughele).

Technical Fouls: None.

UC Santa Barbara294473
UC Irvine323365

A_3,123 (4,984).

