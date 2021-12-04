PEPPERDINE (2-8)
Fisher 2-4 0-0 4, Zidek 8-14 3-4 20, Mallette 3-10 0-1 8, M.Mitchell 3-9 0-0 9, Smith 3-7 0-0 6, Ohia Obioha 5-11 5-6 15, Polk 4-7 0-0 9, Lewis 1-4 0-0 3, Munson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-67 8-11 74.
UC SANTA BARBARA (4-2)
Norris 4-9 5-8 13, Sow 5-10 0-1 11, A.Mitchell 1-2 2-2 4, Pierre-Louis 4-7 2-4 10, Sanni 3-8 5-6 12, Wishart 5-6 9-9 23, Idehen 3-4 2-3 8, Nagle 1-1 0-0 3, Toure 0-1 2-2 2, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 27-35 86.
Halftime_41-41. 3-Point Goals_Pepperdine 8-21 (M.Mitchell 3-4, Mallette 2-7, Lewis 1-1, Polk 1-3, Zidek 1-4, Fisher 0-1, Smith 0-1), UC Santa Barbara 7-17 (Wishart 4-4, Nagle 1-1, Sow 1-2, Sanni 1-4, Anderson 0-1, A.Mitchell 0-1, Norris 0-2, Pierre-Louis 0-2). Rebounds_Pepperdine 25 (Ohia Obioha 8), UC Santa Barbara 36 (Norris, Sow 9). Assists_Pepperdine 18 (M.Mitchell, Smith 5), UC Santa Barbara 15 (A.Mitchell 4). Total Fouls_Pepperdine 22, UC Santa Barbara 17. A_2,211 (5,600).