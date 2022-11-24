FGFTReb
NORTH ALABAMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Forrest347-101-21-80415
Howell232-70-02-2005
Johnson274-62-20-33310
Ortiz325-120-20-23213
Soucie191-44-40-0016
Lane234-72-30-15210
Braster193-61-10-3027
Brown132-50-00-0135
Kuhl60-10-00-0000
Nelson40-00-00-0020
Totals20028-5810-143-19121971

Percentages: FG .483, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Ortiz 3-7, Brown 1-2, Howell 1-4, Braster 0-1, Lane 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Forrest 2).

Turnovers: 9 (Johnson 2, Lane 2, Forrest, Howell, Nelson, Ortiz, Soucie).

Steals: 5 (Braster, Howell, Kuhl, Lane, Ortiz).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UC SANTA BARBARAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kelly296-90-02-71312
Norris334-110-02-62010
Mitchell336-75-51-27117
Pierre-Louis274-80-00-2709
Sanni174-82-20-32214
Wishart243-42-50-43210
Anderson194-50-10-01212
Keat Tong91-10-20-6012
Kukic91-11-20-0013
Totals20033-5410-175-32231289

Percentages: FG .611, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 13-21, .619 (Anderson 4-5, Sanni 4-7, Wishart 2-2, Norris 2-4, Pierre-Louis 1-2, Mitchell 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kelly, Mitchell).

Turnovers: 12 (Pierre-Louis 4, Norris 2, Keat Tong, Kelly, Kukic, Mitchell, Wishart).

Steals: 4 (Mitchell 2, Kelly, Wishart).

Technical Fouls: None.

North Alabama373471
UC Santa Barbara414889

A_1,327 (5,600).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you