|SMU
|7
|6
|0
|6
|—
|19
|UCF
|3
|7
|14
|17
|—
|41
First Quarter
UCF_FG Boomer 41, 10:02.
SMU_Gardner 39 run (C.Rogers kick), 7:27.
Second Quarter
SMU_FG C.Rogers 32, 13:44.
UCF_Bowser 1 run (Boomer kick), 5:49.
SMU_FG C.Rogers 24, 3:24.
Third Quarter
UCF_Bowser 1 run (Boomer kick), 13:14.
UCF_O'Keefe 26 pass from Plumlee (Boomer kick), 3:07.
Fourth Quarter
UCF_safety, 12:41.
UCF_O'Keefe 58 pass from Plumlee (Ko.Hudson pass from Plumlee), 11:51.
UCF_Bowser 3 run (Boomer kick), 5:27.
SMU_Stone 2 run, :00.
A_27,495.
|SMU
|UCF
|First downs
|26
|20
|Total Net Yards
|476
|484
|Rushes-yards
|31-113
|40-160
|Passing
|363
|324
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-20
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-70
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|33-54-1
|22-31-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-6
|1-2
|Punts
|4-44.5
|7-40.429
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-34
|8-80
|Time of Possession
|26:07
|33:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_SMU, Gardner 12-69, Siggers 10-29, Stone 3-12, Wheaton 2-6, Mordecai 4-(minus 3). UCF, Harvey 7-69, Bowser 15-62, Plumlee 11-27, Richardson 3-12, Castellanos 1-2, O'Keefe 2-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 11).
PASSING_SMU, Mordecai 28-45-1-295, Stone 5-9-0-68. UCF, Plumlee 20-29-0-316, Castellanos 1-1-0-8, Bowser 1-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_SMU, Rice 12-122, Redding 4-35, Upshaw 3-51, Corrales 3-31, Dixon 2-35, Matthews-Harris 2-28, Wheaton 2-24, Maryland 2-13, Siggers 1-9, Knox 1-8, Goffney 1-7. UCF, Jav.Baker 6-138, O'Keefe 6-117, Ko.Hudson 3-53, A.Holler 3-8, Townsend 1-8, Gamble 1-5, Coles 1-0, Richardson 1-(minus 5).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
