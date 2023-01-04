UCF (11-4)
Durr 2-3 0-0 4, Ta.Hendricks 4-9 4-4 12, Horton 2-10 0-0 4, D.Johnson 3-8 0-0 7, Kelly 9-13 8-10 30, Suggs 0-3 1-2 1, Young 1-4 2-2 4, Thioune 1-2 0-0 2, Sylla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-52 15-18 64.
EAST CAROLINA (10-6)
Ausar 6-10 0-4 12, B.Johnson 5-5 3-4 16, Felton 5-14 3-3 16, LaCount 0-3 2-3 2, Tabbs 1-6 2-2 5, Small 2-12 0-0 5, J.Walker 0-6 2-4 2, Debaut 1-1 1-2 3, Pinedo 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 13-22 61.
Halftime_East Carolina 27-25. 3-Point Goals_UCF 5-15 (Kelly 4-6, D.Johnson 1-2, Young 0-1, Ta.Hendricks 0-2, Horton 0-4), East Carolina 8-28 (B.Johnson 3-3, Felton 3-7, Tabbs 1-5, Small 1-6, LaCount 0-3, J.Walker 0-4). Fouled Out_Ausar. Rebounds_UCF 35 (Horton 8), East Carolina 26 (B.Johnson, Small 6). Assists_UCF 10 (D.Johnson 4), East Carolina 13 (Small 8). Total Fouls_UCF 20, East Carolina 19.
