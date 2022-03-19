FGFTReb
UCF (26-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kaba376-132-41-61414
Thomas180-00-01-7040
Battles407-152-31-47218
Meertens253-50-01-4406
Sanders331-92-21-3614
Luma10-00-00-0000
Smith2411-154-62-60326
Lewis220-51-20-1141
Team00-00-02-5000
Totals20028-6211-179-36191869

Percentages: FG 45.161, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Battles 2-5, Lewis 0-4)

Blocked Shots: 9 (Kaba 5, Thomas 3, Battles 1)

Turnovers: 6 (Kaba 1, Battles 1, Meertens 1, Sanders 1, Lewis 1, Team 1)

Steals: 7 (Lewis 3, Kaba 1, Thomas 1, Sanders 1, Smith 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
FLORIDA (21-11)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
de Oliveira251-32-20-3155
Dut162-60-01-2004
Broughton375-150-00-86312
Moore230-105-63-4345
Rickards407-133-41-40117
Toonders191-41-44-7043
Rimdal172-60-02-3015
Warren60-10-00-0010
Tatyana Wyche20-00-00-0000
Taliyah Wyche150-21-23-4021
Team00-00-04-9000
Totals20018-6012-1818-44102152

Percentages: FG 30.000, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Broughton 2-8, de Oliveira 1-1, Rimdal 1-4, Moore 0-4, Rickards 0-2, Warren 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Dut 1, Broughton 1, Toonders 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Broughton 5, Rickards 3, Dut 2, Rimdal 2, Tal.Wyche 2, Moore 1, Warren 1)

Steals: 3 (Broughton 1, Rickards 1, Warren 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Florida1310161352
UCF1816171869

A_5,073

Officials_Ashlee Goode, Benny Luna, Gina Cross

