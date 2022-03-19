|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCF (26-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kaba
|37
|6-13
|2-4
|1-6
|1
|4
|14
|Thomas
|18
|0-0
|0-0
|1-7
|0
|4
|0
|Battles
|40
|7-15
|2-3
|1-4
|7
|2
|18
|Meertens
|25
|3-5
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|0
|6
|Sanders
|33
|1-9
|2-2
|1-3
|6
|1
|4
|Luma
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith
|24
|11-15
|4-6
|2-6
|0
|3
|26
|Lewis
|22
|0-5
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|4
|1
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-62
|11-17
|9-36
|19
|18
|69
Percentages: FG 45.161, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 2-9, .222 (Battles 2-5, Lewis 0-4)
Blocked Shots: 9 (Kaba 5, Thomas 3, Battles 1)
Turnovers: 6 (Kaba 1, Battles 1, Meertens 1, Sanders 1, Lewis 1, Team 1)
Steals: 7 (Lewis 3, Kaba 1, Thomas 1, Sanders 1, Smith 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FLORIDA (21-11)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|de Oliveira
|25
|1-3
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|5
|5
|Dut
|16
|2-6
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|4
|Broughton
|37
|5-15
|0-0
|0-8
|6
|3
|12
|Moore
|23
|0-10
|5-6
|3-4
|3
|4
|5
|Rickards
|40
|7-13
|3-4
|1-4
|0
|1
|17
|Toonders
|19
|1-4
|1-4
|4-7
|0
|4
|3
|Rimdal
|17
|2-6
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|5
|Warren
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Tatyana Wyche
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Taliyah Wyche
|15
|0-2
|1-2
|3-4
|0
|2
|1
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|4-9
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|18-60
|12-18
|18-44
|10
|21
|52
Percentages: FG 30.000, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Broughton 2-8, de Oliveira 1-1, Rimdal 1-4, Moore 0-4, Rickards 0-2, Warren 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Dut 1, Broughton 1, Toonders 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Broughton 5, Rickards 3, Dut 2, Rimdal 2, Tal.Wyche 2, Moore 1, Warren 1)
Steals: 3 (Broughton 1, Rickards 1, Warren 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Florida
|13
|10
|16
|13
|—
|52
|UCF
|18
|16
|17
|18
|—
|69
A_5,073
Officials_Ashlee Goode, Benny Luna, Gina Cross