FLORIDA (21-11)
de Oliveira 1-3 2-2 5, Dut 2-6 0-0 4, Broughton 5-15 0-0 12, Moore 0-10 5-6 5, Rickards 7-13 3-4 17, Toonders 1-4 1-4 3, Rimdal 2-6 0-0 5, Warren 0-1 0-0 0, Tatyana Wyche 0-0 0-0 0, Taliyah Wyche 0-2 1-2 1, Totals 18-60 12-18 52
UCF (26-3)
Kaba 6-13 2-4 14, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Battles 7-15 2-3 18, Meertens 3-5 0-0 6, Sanders 1-9 2-2 4, Luma 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 11-15 4-6 26, Lewis 0-5 1-2 1, Totals 28-62 11-17 69
|Florida
|13
|10
|16
|13
|—
|52
|UCF
|18
|16
|17
|18
|—
|69
3-Point Goals_Florida 4-20 (de Oliveira 1-1, Broughton 2-8, Moore 0-4, Rickards 0-2, Rimdal 1-4, Warren 0-1), UCF 2-9 (Battles 2-5, Lewis 0-4). Assists_Florida 10 (Broughton 6), UCF 19 (Battles 7). Fouled Out_Florida de Oliveira. Rebounds_Florida 44 (Broughton 8), UCF 36 (Thomas 7). Total Fouls_Florida 21, UCF 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_5,073.