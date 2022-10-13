|Temple
|10
|3
|0
|0
|—
|13
|UCF
|14
|21
|21
|14
|—
|70
First Quarter
TEM_FG Price 26, 11:36.
UCF_Plumlee 9 run (Boomer kick), 6:50.
TEM_Barbon 7 pass from Warner (Price kick), 2:23.
UCF_Plumlee 1 run (Boomer kick), 1:18.
Second Quarter
TEM_FG Price 49, 8:33.
UCF_Bowser 1 run (Boomer kick), 5:46.
UCF_Ko.Hudson 25 pass from Plumlee (Boomer kick), 1:40.
UCF_Plumlee 5 run (Boomer kick), :05.
Third Quarter
UCF_O'Keefe 11 pass from Plumlee (Boomer kick), 11:41.
UCF_O'Keefe 68 pass from Plumlee (Boomer kick), 10:22.
UCF_Ko.Hudson 64 pass from Plumlee (Boomer kick), 7:43.
Fourth Quarter
UCF_Castellanos 37 run (Boomer kick), 14:53.
UCF_McDonald 1 run (Boomer kick), 7:31.
A_41,729.
|TEM
|UCF
|First downs
|19
|29
|Total Net Yards
|293
|737
|Rushes-yards
|27-59
|41-304
|Passing
|234
|433
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-4
|Kickoff Returns
|4-57
|4-112
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-44-0
|24-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Punts
|6-41.833
|1-40.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-33
|4-36
|Time of Possession
|27:57
|31:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Temple, Saydee 9-41, Patterson 7-16, Norwood 6-6, Blair 1-1, Hubbard 3-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 4). UCF, Castellanos 3-88, Harvey 4-73, McDonald 9-44, Richardson 5-40, Plumlee 7-37, Bowser 5-25, Grable 1-5, O'Keefe 1-2, Richards 1-0, Coles 3-0, (Team) 2-(minus 10).
PASSING_Temple, Warner 24-43-0-234, D.Mathis 0-1-0-0. UCF, Plumlee 18-22-0-373, Castellanos 6-6-0-60.
RECEIVING_Temple, Barbon 7-103, Sanders 7-57, Anderson 3-29, Saydee 2-15, Baines 2-13, Della Pesca 1-10, Boozer 1-7, Cuascut-Palmer 1-0. UCF, O'Keefe 7-111, Ko.Hudson 4-121, Bowser 2-58, Martin 2-46, Wortham 2-30, Townsend 2-(minus 1), Harvey 1-29, J.Griffin 1-19, A.Holler 1-12, Jav.Baker 1-8, Richardson 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
