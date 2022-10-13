Temple1030013
UCF1421211470

First Quarter

TEM_FG Price 26, 11:36.

UCF_Plumlee 9 run (Boomer kick), 6:50.

TEM_Barbon 7 pass from Warner (Price kick), 2:23.

UCF_Plumlee 1 run (Boomer kick), 1:18.

Second Quarter

TEM_FG Price 49, 8:33.

UCF_Bowser 1 run (Boomer kick), 5:46.

UCF_Ko.Hudson 25 pass from Plumlee (Boomer kick), 1:40.

UCF_Plumlee 5 run (Boomer kick), :05.

Third Quarter

UCF_O'Keefe 11 pass from Plumlee (Boomer kick), 11:41.

UCF_O'Keefe 68 pass from Plumlee (Boomer kick), 10:22.

UCF_Ko.Hudson 64 pass from Plumlee (Boomer kick), 7:43.

Fourth Quarter

UCF_Castellanos 37 run (Boomer kick), 14:53.

UCF_McDonald 1 run (Boomer kick), 7:31.

A_41,729.

TEMUCF
First downs1929
Total Net Yards293737
Rushes-yards27-5941-304
Passing234433
Punt Returns0-01-4
Kickoff Returns4-574-112
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int24-44-024-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost0-01-1
Punts6-41.8331-40.0
Fumbles-Lost1-01-0
Penalties-Yards5-334-36
Time of Possession27:5731:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Temple, Saydee 9-41, Patterson 7-16, Norwood 6-6, Blair 1-1, Hubbard 3-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 4). UCF, Castellanos 3-88, Harvey 4-73, McDonald 9-44, Richardson 5-40, Plumlee 7-37, Bowser 5-25, Grable 1-5, O'Keefe 1-2, Richards 1-0, Coles 3-0, (Team) 2-(minus 10).

PASSING_Temple, Warner 24-43-0-234, D.Mathis 0-1-0-0. UCF, Plumlee 18-22-0-373, Castellanos 6-6-0-60.

RECEIVING_Temple, Barbon 7-103, Sanders 7-57, Anderson 3-29, Saydee 2-15, Baines 2-13, Della Pesca 1-10, Boozer 1-7, Cuascut-Palmer 1-0. UCF, O'Keefe 7-111, Ko.Hudson 4-121, Bowser 2-58, Martin 2-46, Wortham 2-30, Townsend 2-(minus 1), Harvey 1-29, J.Griffin 1-19, A.Holler 1-12, Jav.Baker 1-8, Richardson 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

