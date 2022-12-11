TARLETON ST. (5-5)
Brown 3-6 0-0 6, Rushin 1-3 0-0 2, Bogues 3-5 1-1 8, Daniel 6-12 2-2 15, Williams 1-4 6-6 8, Hopkins 2-5 1-4 6, Gaddy 1-4 0-0 2, Archibald 0-4 0-0 0, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Booker 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-45 10-13 49.
UCF (7-2)
Durr 3-3 3-5 9, Ta.Hendricks 6-7 1-1 16, Horton 6-12 0-0 15, Johnson 0-5 3-4 3, Kelly 1-6 0-2 3, Young 5-8 2-2 15, Thioune 1-1 1-2 3, Suggs 1-2 2-2 4, Freeman 0-3 0-0 0, Sylla 2-2 0-0 5, Warakulnukroh 0-0 0-0 0, Edwards 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-50 12-18 75.
Halftime_UCF 30-27. 3-Point Goals_Tarleton St. 3-12 (Hopkins 1-1, Bogues 1-2, Daniel 1-3, Clark 0-1, Williams 0-2, Archibald 0-3), UCF 11-23 (Ta.Hendricks 3-3, Horton 3-5, Young 3-6, Sylla 1-1, Kelly 1-5, Freeman 0-1, Johnson 0-2). Rebounds_Tarleton St. 23 (Brown 9), UCF 29 (Ta.Hendricks 9). Assists_Tarleton St. 7 (Brown 3), UCF 15 (Johnson, Kelly 5). Total Fouls_Tarleton St. 19, UCF 16. A_3,880 (9,465).
