TARLETON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Brown403-60-02-9326
Rushin131-30-01-2132
Bogues363-51-11-3048
Daniel406-122-20-11315
Williams121-46-61-3018
Hopkins272-51-40-2116
Gaddy141-40-00-2012
Archibald110-40-00-1120
Clark30-10-00-0010
Booker20-00-00-0000
Jones21-10-00-0012
Totals20018-4510-135-2371949

Percentages: FG .400, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Hopkins 1-1, Bogues 1-2, Daniel 1-3, Clark 0-1, Williams 0-2, Archibald 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 15 (Gaddy 3, Williams 3, Brown 2, Hopkins 2, Rushin 2, Archibald, Bogues, Booker).

Steals: 3 (Brown 2, Daniel).

Technical Fouls: None.

UCFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Durr253-33-51-2109
Ta.Hendricks326-71-12-90116
Horton256-120-02-31115
Johnson280-53-40-2533
Kelly271-60-21-3513
Young245-82-21-51215
Thioune111-11-20-1033
Suggs91-22-21-1024
Freeman80-30-00-1120
Sylla82-20-01-1115
Warakulnukroh20-00-00-0000
Edwards11-10-00-1002
Totals20026-5012-189-29151675

Percentages: FG .520, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Ta.Hendricks 3-3, Horton 3-5, Young 3-6, Sylla 1-1, Kelly 1-5, Freeman 0-1, Johnson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Ta.Hendricks 2, Durr, Kelly, Sylla).

Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 5, Horton 2, Kelly 2, Suggs 2, Thioune).

Steals: 7 (Horton 3, Johnson 2, Freeman, Sylla).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tarleton St.272249
UCF304575

A_3,880 (9,465).

