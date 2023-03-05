EAST CAROLINA (15-16)
Ausar 3-5 8-10 14, B.Johnson 2-13 7-8 12, Diboundje 3-7 0-0 9, Felton 4-8 0-0 9, J.Walker 5-10 0-2 11, LaCount 0-1 2-4 2, Debaut 0-1 1-2 1, Kasanganay 0-2 0-0 0, Pinedo 0-0 0-0 0, Ellingsworth 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-47 18-26 58.
UCF (17-13)
Durr 3-7 0-0 7, Ta.Hendricks 9-15 6-7 25, Horton 7-11 0-0 19, D.Johnson 5-8 0-0 10, Kelly 4-8 3-3 12, Thioune 0-2 2-2 2, Suggs 0-3 3-4 3, Young 0-0 2-2 2, Edwards 0-1 0-0 0, Freeman 0-0 0-0 0, Sylla 0-1 0-0 0, Warakulnukroh 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 29-57 17-20 84.
Halftime_UCF 40-25. 3-Point Goals_East Carolina 6-19 (Diboundje 3-6, J.Walker 1-2, Felton 1-3, B.Johnson 1-6, Kasanganay 0-1, LaCount 0-1), UCF 9-26 (Horton 5-8, Durr 1-1, Warakulnukroh 1-1, Ta.Hendricks 1-4, Kelly 1-5, Edwards 0-1, Sylla 0-1, D.Johnson 0-2, Suggs 0-3). Fouled Out_Durr. Rebounds_East Carolina 23 (B.Johnson, J.Walker 6), UCF 34 (Ta.Hendricks 10). Assists_East Carolina 4 (J.Walker 2), UCF 15 (Horton, D.Johnson 4). Total Fouls_East Carolina 14, UCF 17. A_5,204 (9,465).
