FGFTReb
EAST CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ausar333-58-101-50214
B.Johnson362-137-83-61212
Diboundje223-70-00-1019
Felton244-80-00-1019
J.Walker375-100-20-62311
LaCount170-12-41-1122
Debaut150-11-21-2021
Kasanganay130-20-00-1000
Pinedo20-00-00-0010
Ellingsworth10-00-00-0000
Totals20017-4718-266-2341458

Percentages: FG .362, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Diboundje 3-6, J.Walker 1-2, Felton 1-3, B.Johnson 1-6, Kasanganay 0-1, LaCount 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Debaut).

Turnovers: 16 (Ausar 5, J.Walker 5, B.Johnson 2, Felton 2, Diboundje, LaCount).

Steals: 7 (Ausar 2, Kasanganay 2, B.Johnson, Diboundje, J.Walker).

Technical Fouls: Ausar, 3:56 second.

FGFTReb
UCFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Durr223-70-03-5257
Ta.Hendricks329-156-72-100125
Horton337-110-02-54119
D.Johnson305-80-00-14110
Kelly284-83-30-43012
Thioune180-22-21-4112
Suggs160-33-40-2033
Young100-02-20-3012
Edwards50-10-00-0020
Freeman20-00-00-0000
Sylla20-10-00-0100
Warakulnukroh21-11-20-0024
Totals20029-5717-208-34151784

Percentages: FG .509, FT .850.

3-Point Goals: 9-26, .346 (Horton 5-8, Durr 1-1, Warakulnukroh 1-1, Ta.Hendricks 1-4, Kelly 1-5, Edwards 0-1, Sylla 0-1, D.Johnson 0-2, Suggs 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ta.Hendricks 2, Durr, Kelly).

Turnovers: 12 (Ta.Hendricks 3, Edwards 2, Kelly 2, Young 2, D.Johnson, Durr, Thioune).

Steals: 9 (Kelly 5, Suggs 2, D.Johnson, Horton).

Technical Fouls: Durr, 3:56 second.

East Carolina253358
UCF404484

A_5,204 (9,465).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you