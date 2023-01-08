FGFTReb
SMUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ambrose-Hylton224-41-31-4019
Odigie304-73-31-31211
Williamson244-50-20-3238
Nutall281-83-40-3126
Smith210-30-00-0240
Wright235-91-20-01313
Koulibaly192-41-21-1036
Todorovic140-30-00-2000
McBride80-00-00-1000
Agunanne50-10-00-0010
Foster30-00-00-0000
Njie20-10-00-0000
Jac.Young10-00-00-0000
Totals20020-459-163-1771953

Percentages: FG .444, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Wright 2-6, Koulibaly 1-1, Nutall 1-5, Todorovic 0-2, Smith 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Odigie, Williamson).

Turnovers: 14 (Nutall 3, Smith 3, Todorovic 2, Williamson 2, Ambrose-Hylton, Koulibaly, Odigie, Wright).

Steals: 5 (Koulibaly 2, Foster, Nutall, Williamson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UCFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Durr202-61-13-3045
Ta.Hendricks295-82-25-83213
Horton277-143-42-32321
Kelly281-61-20-3214
Jay.Young304-83-30-106211
Suggs274-62-21-31210
Freeman174-53-61-40113
Thioune90-10-00-1010
Sylla72-20-00-0016
Edwards40-00-00-0100
Warakulnukroh21-10-00-0102
Totals20030-5715-2012-35161785

Percentages: FG .526, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Horton 4-9, Freeman 2-2, Sylla 2-2, Ta.Hendricks 1-3, Kelly 1-5, Durr 0-1, Jay.Young 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Sylla 2, Durr, Ta.Hendricks).

Turnovers: 10 (Freeman 2, Horton 2, Kelly 2, Ta.Hendricks 2, Suggs, Warakulnukroh).

Steals: 5 (Jay.Young 2, Durr, Freeman, Suggs).

Technical Fouls: None.

SMU252853
UCF345185

A_4,576 (9,465).

