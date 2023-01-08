|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SMU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ambrose-Hylton
|22
|4-4
|1-3
|1-4
|0
|1
|9
|Odigie
|30
|4-7
|3-3
|1-3
|1
|2
|11
|Williamson
|24
|4-5
|0-2
|0-3
|2
|3
|8
|Nutall
|28
|1-8
|3-4
|0-3
|1
|2
|6
|Smith
|21
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|4
|0
|Wright
|23
|5-9
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|3
|13
|Koulibaly
|19
|2-4
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|3
|6
|Todorovic
|14
|0-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|0
|McBride
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Agunanne
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Foster
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Njie
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jac.Young
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-45
|9-16
|3-17
|7
|19
|53
Percentages: FG .444, FT .563.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Wright 2-6, Koulibaly 1-1, Nutall 1-5, Todorovic 0-2, Smith 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Odigie, Williamson).
Turnovers: 14 (Nutall 3, Smith 3, Todorovic 2, Williamson 2, Ambrose-Hylton, Koulibaly, Odigie, Wright).
Steals: 5 (Koulibaly 2, Foster, Nutall, Williamson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCF
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Durr
|20
|2-6
|1-1
|3-3
|0
|4
|5
|Ta.Hendricks
|29
|5-8
|2-2
|5-8
|3
|2
|13
|Horton
|27
|7-14
|3-4
|2-3
|2
|3
|21
|Kelly
|28
|1-6
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|1
|4
|Jay.Young
|30
|4-8
|3-3
|0-10
|6
|2
|11
|Suggs
|27
|4-6
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|10
|Freeman
|17
|4-5
|3-6
|1-4
|0
|1
|13
|Thioune
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Sylla
|7
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|6
|Edwards
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Warakulnukroh
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|30-57
|15-20
|12-35
|16
|17
|85
Percentages: FG .526, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 10-25, .400 (Horton 4-9, Freeman 2-2, Sylla 2-2, Ta.Hendricks 1-3, Kelly 1-5, Durr 0-1, Jay.Young 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Sylla 2, Durr, Ta.Hendricks).
Turnovers: 10 (Freeman 2, Horton 2, Kelly 2, Ta.Hendricks 2, Suggs, Warakulnukroh).
Steals: 5 (Jay.Young 2, Durr, Freeman, Suggs).
Technical Fouls: None.
|SMU
|25
|28
|—
|53
|UCF
|34
|51
|—
|85
A_4,576 (9,465).
