SMU (6-10)
Ambrose-Hylton 4-4 1-3 9, Odigie 4-7 3-3 11, Williamson 4-5 0-2 8, Nutall 1-8 3-4 6, Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Wright 5-9 1-2 13, Koulibaly 2-4 1-2 6, Todorovic 0-3 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-0 0, Agunanne 0-1 0-0 0, Foster 0-0 0-0 0, Njie 0-1 0-0 0, Jac.Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-45 9-16 53.
UCF (12-4)
Durr 2-6 1-1 5, Ta.Hendricks 5-8 2-2 13, Horton 7-14 3-4 21, Kelly 1-6 1-2 4, Jay.Young 4-8 3-3 11, Suggs 4-6 2-2 10, Freeman 4-5 3-6 13, Thioune 0-1 0-0 0, Sylla 2-2 0-0 6, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Warakulnukroh 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-57 15-20 85.
Halftime_UCF 34-25. 3-Point Goals_SMU 4-17 (Wright 2-6, Koulibaly 1-1, Nutall 1-5, Todorovic 0-2, Smith 0-3), UCF 10-25 (Horton 4-9, Freeman 2-2, Sylla 2-2, Ta.Hendricks 1-3, Kelly 1-5, Durr 0-1, Jay.Young 0-3). Rebounds_SMU 17 (Ambrose-Hylton 4), UCF 35 (Jay.Young 10). Assists_SMU 7 (Williamson, Smith 2), UCF 16 (Jay.Young 6). Total Fouls_SMU 19, UCF 17. A_4,576 (9,465).
