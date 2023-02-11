TULSA (5-19)
Dalger 2-10 2-3 7, Selebangue 5-6 1-3 11, Betson 2-6 0-0 6, Griffin 4-8 0-0 10, Knight 0-2 0-0 0, Embery-Simpson 1-6 0-0 2, McWright 2-8 0-0 4, Chukwu 3-4 3-7 9, Gaston-Chapman 0-1 0-0 0, Seals 0-1 2-2 2, Urbancic 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 19-52 9-17 52.
UCF (15-9)
Ta.Hendricks 8-12 0-0 18, Thioune 3-4 0-0 6, Horton 7-14 0-0 20, Johnson 5-10 0-0 13, Kelly 5-10 0-0 12, Sylla 4-6 0-0 10, Edwards 3-5 0-0 8, Freeman 1-3 3-4 5, Suggs 0-1 2-2 2, Warakulnukroh 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 37-67 5-6 96.
Halftime_UCF 51-31. 3-Point Goals_Tulsa 5-24 (Griffin 2-4, Betson 2-5, Dalger 1-6, Seals 0-1, Knight 0-2, McWright 0-2, Embery-Simpson 0-4), UCF 17-36 (Horton 6-11, Johnson 3-6, Sylla 2-3, Edwards 2-4, Kelly 2-5, Ta.Hendricks 2-6, Freeman 0-1). Rebounds_Tulsa 30 (Selebangue 10), UCF 28 (Thioune 7). Assists_Tulsa 9 (Selebangue 3), UCF 28 (Johnson 10). Total Fouls_Tulsa 8, UCF 14. A_6,731 (9,465).
