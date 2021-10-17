|UCLA
First Quarter
WASH_FG Henry 25, 3:23.
UCLA_K.Brown 17 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), :29.
Second Quarter
UCLA_FG Barr-Mira 39, 7:04.
UCLA_Thompson-Robinson 1 run (Barr-Mira kick), 3:33.
WASH_Odunze 26 pass from Morris (Henry kick), :52.
Third Quarter
WASH_Morris 1 run (Henry kick), 6:55.
Fourth Quarter
UCLA_Dulcich 9 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 8:19.
|UCLA
|WASH
|First downs
|22
|19
|Total Net Yards
|420
|267
|Rushes-yards
|40-237
|31-83
|Passing
|183
|184
|Punt Returns
|2-23
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|4-83
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-27-0
|20-30-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-11
|Punts
|3-43.0
|3-51.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-60
|3-20
|Time of Possession
|29:20
|30:40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_UCLA, Charbonnet 21-131, Thompson-Robinson 12-87, B.Brown 3-26, Allen 1-2, (Team) 3-(minus 9). Washington, Pleasant 9-80, McGrew 18-38, Morris 3-(minus 10), (Team) 1-(minus 25).
PASSING_UCLA, Thompson-Robinson 21-26-0-183, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Washington, Morris 20-30-2-184.
RECEIVING_UCLA, Allen 5-26, B.Brown 4-7, Cota 3-60, K.Brown 3-27, Dulcich 2-25, Charbonnet 2-10, Loya 1-18, Norwood 1-10. Washington, Odunze 4-58, McMillan 4-49, T.Bynum 4-28, Otton 3-26, Pleasant 2-1, Newton 1-9, T.Davis 1-8, McGrew 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_UCLA, Barr-Mira 54.