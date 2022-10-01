|Washington
|7
|3
|6
|16
|—
|32
|UCLA
|9
|17
|14
|0
|—
|40
First Quarter
WASH_Odunze 33 pass from Penix (Henry kick), 10:28.
UCLA_safety, 7:06.
UCLA_Charbonnet 1 run (Barr-Mira kick), 2:54.
Second Quarter
WASH_FG Henry 50, 12:41.
UCLA_Bobo 12 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 9:50.
UCLA_Brown 15 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 8:02.
UCLA_FG Barr-Mira 24, 2:29.
Third Quarter
UCLA_Thompson-Robinson 2 run (Barr-Mira kick), 11:35.
WASH_McMillan 19 pass from Penix (pass failed), 5:40.
UCLA_Bobo 39 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 3:46.
Fourth Quarter
WASH_Culp 4 pass from Penix (Polk run), 12:03.
WASH_Odunze 9 pass from Penix (McMillan pass from Penix), 3:59.
A_41,343.
|WASH
|UCLA
|First downs
|24
|27
|Total Net Yards
|410
|499
|Rushes-yards
|23-65
|39-184
|Passing
|345
|315
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-9
|Kickoff Returns
|2-32
|5-109
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-32
|Comp-Att-Int
|33-49-2
|24-33-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-16
|1-7
|Punts
|1-50.0
|1-49.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-98
|7-39
|Time of Possession
|31:24
|43:36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Taulapapa 10-48, Newton 4-16, C.Davis 3-8, Penix 6-(minus 1). UCLA, Charbonnet 22-124, Thompson-Robinson 10-53, Ke.Jones 5-10, (Team) 2-(minus 3).
PASSING_Washington, Penix 33-48-2-345, (Team) 0-1-0-0. UCLA, Thompson-Robinson 24-33-0-315.
RECEIVING_Washington, Odunze 8-116, McMillan 6-61, Taulapapa 5-56, Culp 4-29, Westover 3-24, Nixon 2-21, G.Jackson 2-10, Polk 1-15, C.Davis 1-10, Newton 1-3. UCLA, Bobo 6-142, Brown 5-44, Charbonnet 3-56, Habermehl 3-14, Ezeike 2-25, Allen 2-6, Mokiao-Atimalala 1-20, Loya 1-11, Ke.Jones 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
