|Bowling Green
|10
|7
|0
|0
|—
|17
|UCLA
|7
|17
|7
|14
|—
|45
First Quarter
BGSU_Rosser 11 punt return (Lawler kick), 13:46.
UCLA_Thompson-Robinson 68 run (Barr-Mira kick), 12:20.
BGSU_FG Lawler 24, 4:30.
Second Quarter
BGSU_Sims 22 pass from McDonald (Lawler kick), 13:43.
UCLA_FG Barr-Mira 24, 8:28.
UCLA_Allen 20 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 4:04.
UCLA_Ke.Jones 52 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 2:18.
Third Quarter
UCLA_Charbonnet 4 run (Barr-Mira kick), 11:03.
Fourth Quarter
UCLA_Thompson-Robinson 8 run (Barr-Mira kick), 14:54.
UCLA_Norwood 50 pass from Garbers (Barr-Mira kick), 4:21.
A_27,143.
|BGSU
|UCLA
|First downs
|9
|30
|Total Net Yards
|162
|626
|Rushes-yards
|25-37
|45-269
|Passing
|125
|357
|Punt Returns
|1-23
|3-15
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-24
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-36-0
|35-47-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-11
|1-6
|Punts
|9-36.889
|2-14.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|5-45
|9-51
|Time of Possession
|25:32
|34:28
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Bowling Green, J.Johnson 10-45, Mosley 3-16, Patterson 4-7, Hilaire 2-4, Keith 1-0, Wimberly 1-(minus 2), McDonald 2-(minus 11), (Team) 2-(minus 22). UCLA, Charbonnet 21-111, Thompson-Robinson 7-87, Ke.Jones 10-42, Harden 6-24, (Team) 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Bowling Green, McDonald 17-34-0-125, Lewis 0-1-0-0, Orth 0-1-0-0. UCLA, Thompson-Robinson 32-43-1-298, Garbers 3-4-0-59.
RECEIVING_Bowling Green, Sims 4-33, Lewis 3-33, Broden 2-14, Fannin 1-16, Mosley 1-7, Bench 1-6, J.Johnson 1-6, Gazarek 1-4, Hilaire 1-4, Little 1-4, Keith 1-(minus 2). UCLA, Allen 10-85, Norwood 5-63, Charbonnet 5-36, Ezeike 5-32, Bobo 3-38, Ke.Jones 2-56, Habermehl 2-25, Ryan 2-16, Mokiao-Atimalala 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_UCLA, Barr-Mira 43, Barr-Mira 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.