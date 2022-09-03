Bowling Green1070017
UCLA71771445

First Quarter

BGSU_Rosser 11 punt return (Lawler kick), 13:46.

UCLA_Thompson-Robinson 68 run (Barr-Mira kick), 12:20.

BGSU_FG Lawler 24, 4:30.

Second Quarter

BGSU_Sims 22 pass from McDonald (Lawler kick), 13:43.

UCLA_FG Barr-Mira 24, 8:28.

UCLA_Allen 20 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 4:04.

UCLA_Ke.Jones 52 pass from Thompson-Robinson (Barr-Mira kick), 2:18.

Third Quarter

UCLA_Charbonnet 4 run (Barr-Mira kick), 11:03.

Fourth Quarter

UCLA_Thompson-Robinson 8 run (Barr-Mira kick), 14:54.

UCLA_Norwood 50 pass from Garbers (Barr-Mira kick), 4:21.

A_27,143.

BGSUUCLA
First downs930
Total Net Yards162626
Rushes-yards25-3745-269
Passing125357
Punt Returns1-233-15
Kickoff Returns0-00-0
Interceptions Ret.1-240-0
Comp-Att-Int17-36-035-47-1
Sacked-Yards Lost2-111-6
Punts9-36.8892-14.0
Fumbles-Lost1-12-1
Penalties-Yards5-459-51
Time of Possession25:3234:28

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Bowling Green, J.Johnson 10-45, Mosley 3-16, Patterson 4-7, Hilaire 2-4, Keith 1-0, Wimberly 1-(minus 2), McDonald 2-(minus 11), (Team) 2-(minus 22). UCLA, Charbonnet 21-111, Thompson-Robinson 7-87, Ke.Jones 10-42, Harden 6-24, (Team) 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Bowling Green, McDonald 17-34-0-125, Lewis 0-1-0-0, Orth 0-1-0-0. UCLA, Thompson-Robinson 32-43-1-298, Garbers 3-4-0-59.

RECEIVING_Bowling Green, Sims 4-33, Lewis 3-33, Broden 2-14, Fannin 1-16, Mosley 1-7, Bench 1-6, J.Johnson 1-6, Gazarek 1-4, Hilaire 1-4, Little 1-4, Keith 1-(minus 2). UCLA, Allen 10-85, Norwood 5-63, Charbonnet 5-36, Ezeike 5-32, Bobo 3-38, Ke.Jones 2-56, Habermehl 2-25, Ryan 2-16, Mokiao-Atimalala 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_UCLA, Barr-Mira 43, Barr-Mira 27.

