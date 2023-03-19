SACRAMENTO ST. (25-8)
Natabou 8-12 0-2 16, Dean 3-19 4-4 11, Olivares 3-5 3-7 10, Peneueta 1-2 0-0 3, Randhawa 0-5 0-2 0, Amusan 2-6 0-0 5, Versteeg 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 17-50 7-15 45
UCLA (26-9)
Bessoir 6-10 0-0 14, Brown 2-3 0-0 4, Conti 2-5 0-0 4, Osborne 5-12 0-0 11, Rice 6-11 2-3 15, Iwuala 1-5 1-2 3, Jaquez 4-10 0-0 8, Masikewich 0-2 0-0 0, Sontag 1-3 0-0 2, Jones 2-9 0-0 6, Totals 29-70 3-5 67
|Sacramento St.
|10
|13
|11
|11
|—
|45
|UCLA
|23
|17
|14
|13
|—
|67
3-Point Goals_Sacramento St. 4-14 (Dean 1-6, Olivares 1-1, Peneueta 1-2, Randhawa 0-3, Amusan 1-2), UCLA 6-22 (Bessoir 2-4, Conti 0-3, Osborne 1-3, Rice 1-2, Jaquez 0-1, Masikewich 0-2, Sontag 0-1, Jones 2-6). Assists_Sacramento St. 11 (Dean 5), UCLA 17 (Osborne 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Sacramento St. 32 (Natabou 10), UCLA 47 (Osborne 12). Total Fouls_Sacramento St. 10, UCLA 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_4,217.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.