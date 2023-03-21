FGFTReb
UCLA (27-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bessoir132-72-22-6146
Brown211-21-20-2353
Conti313-70-00-1517
Osborne3711-2112-123-84436
Rice313-47-80-12314
Iwuala101-20-02-4022
Jaquez183-51-21-4057
Masikewich20-10-00-0000
Sontag201-30-01-5253
Jones171-62-20-3004
Team00-00-00-1000
Totals20026-5825-289-35172982

Percentages: FG 44.828, FT .893.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Osborne 2-4, Conti 1-3, Rice 1-1, Sontag 1-3, Bessoir 0-4, Jaquez 0-1, Masikewich 0-1, Jones 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Sontag 4, Brown 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Jones 4, Iwuala 3, Sontag 3, Conti 2, Osborne 2, Rice 2, Brown 1, Jaquez 1)

Steals: 6 (Jaquez 3, Brown 1, Conti 1, Osborne 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA (26-7)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Scott151-40-02-3102
Llanusa286-110-00-12515
Robertson201-40-00-2112
Tot351-60-01-4233
Williams317-149-140-26424
Culliton61-12-20-0034
Joens121-20-00-2053
Tucker282-31-21-2236
Vann254-136-60-62214
Team00-00-03-6000
Totals20024-5818-247-28162673

Percentages: FG 41.379, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Llanusa 3-5, Tot 1-2, Williams 1-2, Joens 1-2, Tucker 1-1, Robertson 0-3, Vann 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Williams 1, Tucker 1, Vann 1)

Turnovers: 19 (Williams 8, Scott 4, Tot 3, Llanusa 1, Robertson 1, Joens 1, Team 1)

Steals: 4 (Vann 2, Tot 1, Joens 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Oklahoma1414261973
UCLA2120122982

A_3,872

Officials_Doug Knight, InFini Robinson, Julie Krommenhoek

