OKLAHOMA (26-7)
Scott 1-4 0-0 2, Llanusa 6-11 0-0 15, Robertson 1-4 0-0 2, Tot 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 7-14 9-14 24, Culliton 1-1 2-2 4, Joens 1-2 0-0 3, Tucker 2-3 1-2 6, Vann 4-13 6-6 14, Totals 24-58 18-24 73
UCLA (27-9)
Bessoir 2-7 2-2 6, Brown 1-2 1-2 3, Conti 3-7 0-0 7, Osborne 11-21 12-12 36, Rice 3-4 7-8 14, Iwuala 1-2 0-0 2, Jaquez 3-5 1-2 7, Masikewich 0-1 0-0 0, Sontag 1-3 0-0 3, Jones 1-6 2-2 4, Totals 26-58 25-28 82
|Oklahoma
|14
|14
|26
|19
|—
|73
|UCLA
|21
|20
|12
|29
|—
|82
3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 7-17 (Llanusa 3-5, Robertson 0-3, Tot 1-2, Williams 1-2, Joens 1-2, Tucker 1-1, Vann 0-2), UCLA 5-19 (Bessoir 0-4, Conti 1-3, Osborne 2-4, Rice 1-1, Jaquez 0-1, Masikewich 0-1, Sontag 1-3, Jones 0-2). Assists_Oklahoma 16 (Williams 6), UCLA 17 (Conti 5). Fouled Out_Oklahoma Joens, Llanusa, UCLA Brown, Jaquez, Sontag. Rebounds_Oklahoma 28 (Vann 6), UCLA 35 (Osborne 8). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 26, UCLA 29. Technical Fouls_None. A_3,872.
