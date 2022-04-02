UCONN (30-5)
Edwards 3-6 3-4 9, Nelson-Ododa 2-6 4-5 8, Bueckers 7-13 0-0 14, Fudd 2-8 4-4 8, Williams 3-13 2-2 10, Ducharme 0-0 0-0 0, Muhl 1-2 0-1 2, Westbrook 3-9 3-4 12, Totals 21-57 16-20 63
STANFORD (32-4)
Brink 6-14 3-4 15, Lacie Hull 1-4 0-0 3, Lexie Hull 2-12 0-2 4, Jones 8-21 4-5 20, Wilson 0-1 1-2 1, Belibi 2-3 0-0 4, Prechtel 2-6 0-0 6, Jump 2-5 0-0 5, Emma-Nnopu 0-0 0-0 0, Iriafen 0-0 0-0 0, Van Gytenbeek 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-66 8-13 58
|UConn
|12
|15
|12
|24
|—
|63
|Stanford
|9
|17
|11
|21
|—
|58
3-Point Goals_UConn 5-14 (Bueckers 0-1, Fudd 0-2, Williams 2-6, Westbrook 3-5), Stanford 4-23 (Brink 0-1, La.Hull 1-2, Le.Hull 0-4, Jones 0-5, Wilson 0-1, Prechtel 2-6, Jump 1-4). Assists_UConn 14 (Bueckers 5), Stanford 10 (Jones 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_UConn 46 (Nelson-Ododa 10), Stanford 37 (Jones 11). Total Fouls_UConn 16, Stanford 16. Technical Fouls_None. A_18,268.
