INDIANA (24-9)
Gulbe 3-9 0-0 7, Holmes 5-10 2-2 12, Berger 4-11 5-7 13, Cardano-Hillary 4-8 1-2 9, Patberg 7-9 0-0 16, Browne 0-0 0-0 0, Wisne 0-0 0-0 0, Moore-McNeil 0-1 0-0 0, Waggoner 0-0 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 1-2 1, Zaric 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-48 9-13 58
UCONN (28-5)
Edwards 4-8 1-4 9, Nelson-Ododa 5-9 0-0 10, Bueckers 7-17 0-0 15, Fudd 3-11 4-4 13, Williams 7-11 1-2 15, Juhasz 0-3 0-0 0, Ducharme 2-3 0-0 4, Muhl 1-1 0-2 3, Westbrook 2-4 2-2 6, DeBerry 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 31-67 8-14 75
|Indiana
|18
|15
|13
|12
|—
|58
|UConn
|21
|16
|22
|16
|—
|75
3-Point Goals_Indiana 3-9 (Gulbe 1-4, Cardano-Hillary 0-1, Patberg 2-3, Moore-McNeil 0-1), UConn 5-20 (Bueckers 1-5, Fudd 3-10, Williams 0-3, Muhl 1-1, Westbrook 0-1). Assists_Indiana 4 (Holmes 2), UConn 13 (Nelson-Ododa 3, Williams 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 27 (Holmes 6), UConn 39 (Nelson-Ododa 14). Total Fouls_Indiana 17, UConn 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_8,502.
