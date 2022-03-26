|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCONN (28-5)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Edwards
|30
|4-8
|1-4
|5-10
|0
|3
|9
|Nelson-Ododa
|30
|5-9
|0-0
|5-14
|3
|3
|10
|Bueckers
|33
|7-17
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|4
|15
|Fudd
|35
|3-11
|4-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|13
|Williams
|32
|7-11
|1-2
|3-6
|3
|1
|15
|Juhasz
|3
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Ducharme
|8
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|4
|Muhl
|11
|1-1
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|4
|3
|Westbrook
|18
|2-4
|2-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|6
|DeBerry
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-67
|8-14
|15-39
|13
|18
|75
Percentages: FG 46.269, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Fudd 3-10, Bueckers 1-5, Muhl 1-1, Williams 0-3, Westbrook 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Edwards 2, Nelson-Ododa 1, Williams 1)
Turnovers: 9 (Edwards 3, Bueckers 2, Nelson-Ododa 1, Fudd 1, Ducharme 1, Westbrook 1)
Steals: 7 (Nelson-Ododa 2, Westbrook 2, Edwards 1, Bueckers 1, Williams 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|INDIANA (24-9)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gulbe
|37
|3-9
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|4
|7
|Holmes
|32
|5-10
|2-2
|0-6
|2
|4
|12
|Berger
|36
|4-11
|5-7
|0-5
|0
|1
|13
|Cardano-Hillary
|33
|4-8
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|4
|9
|Patberg
|36
|7-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|16
|Browne
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Wisne
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Moore-McNeil
|20
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Waggoner
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson
|1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Zaric
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-48
|9-13
|2-27
|4
|17
|58
Percentages: FG 47.917, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Patberg 2-3, Gulbe 1-4, Cardano-Hillary 0-1, Moore-McNeil 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Holmes 2, Cardano-Hillary 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Berger 4, Cardano-Hillary 4, Patberg 3, Gulbe 2, Holmes 1, Moore-McNeil 1)
Steals: 4 (Cardano-Hillary 3, Berger 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Indiana
|18
|15
|13
|12
|—
|58
|UConn
|21
|16
|22
|16
|—
|75
A_8,502
Officials_Jeffrey Smith, Felicia Grinter, Melissa Barlow
