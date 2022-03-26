FGFTReb
UCONN (28-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Edwards304-81-45-10039
Nelson-Ododa305-90-05-143310
Bueckers337-170-00-12415
Fudd353-114-40-10113
Williams327-111-23-63115
Juhasz30-30-00-0100
Ducharme82-30-00-1204
Muhl111-10-20-0043
Westbrook182-42-20-2226
DeBerry00-00-00-0000
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20031-678-1415-39131875

Percentages: FG 46.269, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Fudd 3-10, Bueckers 1-5, Muhl 1-1, Williams 0-3, Westbrook 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Edwards 2, Nelson-Ododa 1, Williams 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Edwards 3, Bueckers 2, Nelson-Ododa 1, Fudd 1, Ducharme 1, Westbrook 1)

Steals: 7 (Nelson-Ododa 2, Westbrook 2, Edwards 1, Bueckers 1, Williams 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
INDIANA (24-9)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gulbe373-90-01-5047
Holmes325-102-20-62412
Berger364-115-70-50113
Cardano-Hillary334-81-21-4049
Patberg367-90-00-21316
Browne40-00-00-1000
Wisne00-00-00-0000
Moore-McNeil200-10-00-0110
Waggoner10-00-00-0000
Peterson10-01-20-0001
Zaric00-00-00-0000
Team00-00-00-4000
Totals20023-489-132-2741758

Percentages: FG 47.917, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 3-9, .333 (Patberg 2-3, Gulbe 1-4, Cardano-Hillary 0-1, Moore-McNeil 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Holmes 2, Cardano-Hillary 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Berger 4, Cardano-Hillary 4, Patberg 3, Gulbe 2, Holmes 1, Moore-McNeil 1)

Steals: 4 (Cardano-Hillary 3, Berger 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Indiana1815131258
UConn2116221675

A_8,502

Officials_Jeffrey Smith, Felicia Grinter, Melissa Barlow

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you