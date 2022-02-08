MARQUETTE (16-8)
Kuath 1-1 1-2 3, Lewis 7-14 1-3 17, Kolek 1-7 0-0 2, Morsell 3-12 1-4 9, Prosper 7-8 3-3 18, Elliott 5-11 4-4 17, Jones 1-4 0-0 3, Ighodaro 0-5 3-4 3, Joplin 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 13-20 72.
UCONN (16-6)
Sanogo 9-18 6-8 24, Whaley 1-2 4-4 6, Cole 3-11 2-2 9, Jackson 2-5 3-4 7, Martin 7-12 3-3 18, Hawkins 3-6 0-0 8, Polley 2-2 2-2 8, Gaffney 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 20-23 80.
Halftime_UConn 46-36. 3-Point Goals_Marquette 9-24 (Elliott 3-6, Lewis 2-6, Morsell 2-6, Prosper 1-1, Jones 1-3, Kolek 0-2), UConn 6-14 (Polley 2-2, Hawkins 2-4, Martin 1-3, Cole 1-5). Fouled Out_Ighodaro. Rebounds_Marquette 22 (Lewis 9), UConn 43 (Sanogo, Martin 15). Assists_Marquette 13 (Kolek 4), UConn 12 (Cole 5). Total Fouls_Marquette 19, UConn 18. A_12,188 (16,294).