BOSTON U. (1-1)
Zink 0-1 0-0 0, Brittain-Watts 2-8 2-2 6, Harper 2-6 0-0 4, Tynen 3-5 2-2 8, Whyte 6-11 7-9 19, Chimezie 0-5 1-2 1, Morales 1-3 2-3 4, Tate 4-8 1-2 11, Brewster 0-4 2-2 2, Landrum 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Nobili 0-0 0-0 0, Roy 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 18-52 19-24 57.
UCONN (2-0)
Karaban 3-5 3-5 10, Sanogo 12-15 1-2 27, Alleyne 4-8 0-0 11, Diarra 1-4 3-6 6, Newton 4-11 1-2 11, Calcaterra 1-2 1-2 4, Clingan 3-4 4-6 10, Springs 2-3 1-3 5, Hurley 0-0 0-0 0, Roumoglou 1-2 0-0 2, Hasson 0-0 0-0 0, Hendry 0-0 0-0 0, A.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-55 14-26 86.
Halftime_UConn 40-23. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 2-12 (Tate 2-2, Jones 0-1, Morales 0-1, Brewster 0-2, Brittain-Watts 0-3, Whyte 0-3), UConn 10-22 (Alleyne 3-5, Sanogo 2-3, Newton 2-6, Calcaterra 1-2, Diarra 1-3, Karaban 1-3). Rebounds_Boston U. 26 (Chimezie 5), UConn 38 (Sanogo 15). Assists_Boston U. 4 (Brittain-Watts 2), UConn 15 (Diarra 6). Total Fouls_Boston U. 21, UConn 17.
