|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BOSTON U.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Zink
|17
|0-1
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|0
|Brittain-Watts
|29
|2-8
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|6
|Harper
|24
|2-6
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|4
|Tynen
|26
|3-5
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|8
|Whyte
|30
|6-11
|7-9
|1-3
|1
|1
|19
|Chimezie
|16
|0-5
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|2
|1
|Morales
|15
|1-3
|2-3
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Tate
|15
|4-8
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|11
|Brewster
|11
|0-4
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Landrum
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|0
|Jones
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Nobili
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Roy
|3
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|18-52
|19-24
|6-26
|4
|21
|57
Percentages: FG .346, FT .792.
3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Tate 2-2, Jones 0-1, Morales 0-1, Brewster 0-2, Brittain-Watts 0-3, Whyte 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Whyte).
Turnovers: 12 (Brittain-Watts 2, Tynen 2, Zink 2, Brewster, Harper, Landrum, Morales, Nobili, Whyte).
Steals: 7 (Brittain-Watts 2, Whyte 2, Brewster, Chimezie, Tynen).
Technical Fouls: coach Joe Jones, 2:09 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCONN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Karaban
|24
|3-5
|3-5
|1-1
|4
|3
|10
|Sanogo
|28
|12-15
|1-2
|4-15
|2
|2
|27
|Alleyne
|32
|4-8
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|11
|Diarra
|33
|1-4
|3-6
|0-4
|6
|2
|6
|Newton
|32
|4-11
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|3
|11
|Calcaterra
|22
|1-2
|1-2
|0-6
|0
|1
|4
|Clingan
|12
|3-4
|4-6
|4-5
|1
|2
|10
|Springs
|10
|2-3
|1-3
|1-2
|2
|1
|5
|Hurley
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Roumoglou
|2
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Hasson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Hendry
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|A.Johnson
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-55
|14-26
|10-38
|15
|17
|86
Percentages: FG .564, FT .538.
3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Alleyne 3-5, Sanogo 2-3, Newton 2-6, Calcaterra 1-2, Diarra 1-3, Karaban 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Clingan, Sanogo).
Turnovers: 12 (Calcaterra 3, Sanogo 3, Diarra 2, Newton 2, Alleyne, Clingan).
Steals: 5 (Calcaterra 2, Karaban, Newton, Sanogo).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Boston U.
|23
|34
|—
|57
|UConn
|40
|46
|—
|86
.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.