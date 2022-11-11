FGFTReb
BOSTON U.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Zink170-10-01-4030
Brittain-Watts292-82-20-0216
Harper242-60-02-2004
Tynen263-52-20-2138
Whyte306-117-91-31119
Chimezie160-51-21-5021
Morales151-32-30-2014
Tate154-81-20-30111
Brewster110-42-20-1032
Landrum70-00-00-1040
Jones60-10-00-1000
Nobili30-00-01-2000
Roy30-02-20-0012
Totals20018-5219-246-2642157

Percentages: FG .346, FT .792.

3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Tate 2-2, Jones 0-1, Morales 0-1, Brewster 0-2, Brittain-Watts 0-3, Whyte 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Whyte).

Turnovers: 12 (Brittain-Watts 2, Tynen 2, Zink 2, Brewster, Harper, Landrum, Morales, Nobili, Whyte).

Steals: 7 (Brittain-Watts 2, Whyte 2, Brewster, Chimezie, Tynen).

Technical Fouls: coach Joe Jones, 2:09 second.

FGFTReb
UCONNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Karaban243-53-51-14310
Sanogo2812-151-24-152227
Alleyne324-80-00-00211
Diarra331-43-60-4626
Newton324-111-20-40311
Calcaterra221-21-20-6014
Clingan123-44-64-51210
Springs102-31-31-2215
Hurley20-00-00-0000
Roumoglou21-20-00-1002
Hasson10-00-00-0010
Hendry10-00-00-0000
A.Johnson10-00-00-0000
Totals20031-5514-2610-38151786

Percentages: FG .564, FT .538.

3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (Alleyne 3-5, Sanogo 2-3, Newton 2-6, Calcaterra 1-2, Diarra 1-3, Karaban 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Clingan, Sanogo).

Turnovers: 12 (Calcaterra 3, Sanogo 3, Diarra 2, Newton 2, Alleyne, Clingan).

Steals: 5 (Calcaterra 2, Karaban, Newton, Sanogo).

Technical Fouls: None.

Boston U.233457
UConn404686

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

