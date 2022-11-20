|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMASS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cross
|26
|5-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|12
|Martin
|25
|0-2
|0-0
|3-4
|2
|1
|0
|Leveque
|28
|3-10
|2-2
|2-7
|3
|2
|8
|Fernandes
|27
|3-10
|2-2
|1-2
|2
|3
|9
|Weeks
|25
|4-6
|0-0
|0-9
|1
|1
|11
|Luis
|17
|3-8
|3-4
|3-6
|0
|3
|9
|Diggins
|15
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|5
|Kante
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|0
|2
|K.Thompson
|12
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|2
|0
|Dominguez
|10
|2-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|4
|Gapare
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-51
|7-8
|9-34
|17
|16
|60
Percentages: FG .451, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Weeks 3-3, Cross 2-3, Diggins 1-2, Fernandes 1-4, Luis 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (K.Thompson, Leveque, Martin).
Turnovers: 14 (Martin 3, Cross 2, Fernandes 2, K.Thompson 2, Luis 2, Diggins, Dominguez, Leveque).
Steals: 4 (Luis 2, Leveque, Martin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHARLOTTE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Milicic
|23
|4-9
|2-2
|2-5
|0
|2
|11
|Khalifa
|32
|5-9
|1-1
|1-3
|2
|0
|12
|Gipson
|31
|2-7
|3-4
|1-2
|2
|3
|7
|Patterson
|29
|1-4
|0-1
|0-5
|2
|2
|3
|Threadgill
|31
|2-7
|1-3
|0-3
|1
|1
|5
|Williams
|26
|2-8
|4-4
|0-1
|3
|1
|9
|Folkes
|20
|1-3
|1-1
|0-0
|2
|3
|3
|Aldrich
|8
|1-2
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|18-49
|13-18
|4-19
|12
|13
|54
Percentages: FG .367, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Aldrich 1-2, Patterson 1-3, Khalifa 1-4, Williams 1-4, Milicic 1-5, Gipson 0-1, Threadgill 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Milicic).
Turnovers: 10 (Milicic 3, Threadgill 3, Folkes, Khalifa, Patterson, Williams).
Steals: 9 (Folkes 2, Threadgill 2, Williams 2, Gipson, Khalifa, Milicic).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UMass
|38
|22
|—
|60
|Charlotte
|28
|26
|—
|54
A_1,349 (3,600).
