FGFTReb
UMASSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cross265-70-00-21112
Martin250-20-03-4210
Leveque283-102-22-7328
Fernandes273-102-21-2239
Weeks254-60-00-91111
Luis173-83-43-6039
Diggins152-40-00-0105
Kante121-20-00-2302
K.Thompson120-00-00-2420
Dominguez102-20-00-0034
Gapare30-00-00-0000
Totals20023-517-89-34171660

Percentages: FG .451, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Weeks 3-3, Cross 2-3, Diggins 1-2, Fernandes 1-4, Luis 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (K.Thompson, Leveque, Martin).

Turnovers: 14 (Martin 3, Cross 2, Fernandes 2, K.Thompson 2, Luis 2, Diggins, Dominguez, Leveque).

Steals: 4 (Luis 2, Leveque, Martin).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
CHARLOTTEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Milicic234-92-22-50211
Khalifa325-91-11-32012
Gipson312-73-41-2237
Patterson291-40-10-5223
Threadgill312-71-30-3115
Williams262-84-40-1319
Folkes201-31-10-0233
Aldrich81-21-20-0014
Totals20018-4913-184-19121354

Percentages: FG .367, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Aldrich 1-2, Patterson 1-3, Khalifa 1-4, Williams 1-4, Milicic 1-5, Gipson 0-1, Threadgill 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Milicic).

Turnovers: 10 (Milicic 3, Threadgill 3, Folkes, Khalifa, Patterson, Williams).

Steals: 9 (Folkes 2, Threadgill 2, Williams 2, Gipson, Khalifa, Milicic).

Technical Fouls: None.

UMass382260
Charlotte282654

A_1,349 (3,600).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

