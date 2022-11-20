UMASS (4-1)
Cross 5-7 0-0 12, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Leveque 3-10 2-2 8, Fernandes 3-10 2-2 9, Weeks 4-6 0-0 11, Luis 3-8 3-4 9, Diggins 2-4 0-0 5, Kante 1-2 0-0 2, K.Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Dominguez 2-2 0-0 4, Gapare 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 7-8 60.
CHARLOTTE (4-1)
Milicic 4-9 2-2 11, Khalifa 5-9 1-1 12, Gipson 2-7 3-4 7, Patterson 1-4 0-1 3, Threadgill 2-7 1-3 5, Williams 2-8 4-4 9, Folkes 1-3 1-1 3, Aldrich 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 18-49 13-18 54.
Halftime_UMass 38-28. 3-Point Goals_UMass 7-13 (Weeks 3-3, Cross 2-3, Diggins 1-2, Fernandes 1-4, Luis 0-1), Charlotte 5-21 (Aldrich 1-2, Patterson 1-3, Khalifa 1-4, Williams 1-4, Milicic 1-5, Gipson 0-1, Threadgill 0-2). Rebounds_UMass 34 (Weeks 9), Charlotte 19 (Milicic, Patterson 5). Assists_UMass 17 (K.Thompson 4), Charlotte 12 (Williams 3). Total Fouls_UMass 16, Charlotte 13. A_1,349 (3,600).
