UMASS (3-1)
Cross 5-16 3-4 15, Martin 2-8 0-0 4, Leveque 1-4 0-0 2, Fernandes 4-8 4-6 14, Weeks 4-7 1-4 13, Kante 3-10 2-3 8, Diggins 2-6 0-0 6, Dominguez 2-4 2-2 6, Luis 0-5 0-0 0, K.Thompson 0-5 0-0 0, Gapare 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-74 12-19 71.
MURRAY ST. (2-2)
Burns 4-4 1-4 9, Smith 7-16 0-0 14, White 2-5 0-0 4, Perry 5-14 0-0 11, Wood 5-9 11-12 24, Moore 2-7 0-1 4, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Morgan 1-2 0-0 3, Murray 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 12-17 69.
Halftime_Murray St. 36-33. 3-Point Goals_UMass 11-26 (Weeks 4-5, Fernandes 2-3, Diggins 2-4, Cross 2-6, Gapare 1-1, Luis 0-1, Dominguez 0-2, Leveque 0-2, K.Thompson 0-2), Murray St. 5-24 (Wood 3-6, Morgan 1-2, Perry 1-8, Moore 0-2, Smith 0-3, White 0-3). Fouled Out_White. Rebounds_UMass 43 (Cross 14), Murray St. 33 (White 7). Assists_UMass 15 (Fernandes 5), Murray St. 15 (Perry 7). Total Fouls_UMass 17, Murray St. 23.
