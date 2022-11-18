|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMASS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cross
|29
|5-16
|3-4
|5-14
|4
|1
|15
|Martin
|17
|2-8
|0-0
|2-7
|1
|0
|4
|Leveque
|9
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|2
|Fernandes
|30
|4-8
|4-6
|0-2
|5
|3
|14
|Weeks
|29
|4-7
|1-4
|0-3
|0
|1
|13
|Kante
|25
|3-10
|2-3
|1-4
|0
|1
|8
|Diggins
|19
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|6
|Dominguez
|16
|2-4
|2-2
|3-4
|1
|1
|6
|Luis
|12
|0-5
|0-0
|2-2
|1
|2
|0
|K.Thompson
|10
|0-5
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|2
|0
|Gapare
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Totals
|200
|24-74
|12-19
|15-43
|15
|17
|71
Percentages: FG .324, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Weeks 4-5, Fernandes 2-3, Diggins 2-4, Cross 2-6, Gapare 1-1, Luis 0-1, Dominguez 0-2, K.Thompson 0-2, Leveque 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Dominguez, Weeks).
Turnovers: 7 (Cross, Diggins, Fernandes, Kante, Luis, Martin, Weeks).
Steals: 3 (Kante 2, K.Thompson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MURRAY ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burns
|34
|4-4
|1-4
|0-5
|0
|4
|9
|Smith
|23
|7-16
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|4
|14
|White
|25
|2-5
|0-0
|0-7
|1
|5
|4
|Perry
|39
|5-14
|0-0
|1-5
|7
|3
|11
|Wood
|35
|5-9
|11-12
|0-5
|4
|1
|24
|Moore
|28
|2-7
|0-1
|0-3
|2
|2
|4
|Anderson
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|4
|0
|Morgan
|5
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Murray
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-57
|12-17
|5-33
|15
|23
|69
Percentages: FG .456, FT .706.
3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Wood 3-6, Morgan 1-2, Perry 1-8, Moore 0-2, Smith 0-3, White 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (White 2, Anderson, Murray, Perry).
Turnovers: 10 (Moore 3, Burns 2, Smith 2, Wood 2, Perry).
Steals: 3 (Burns, Smith, Wood).
Technical Fouls: White, 7:43 first.
|UMass
|33
|38
|—
|71
|Murray St.
|36
|33
|—
|69
.
