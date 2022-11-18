FGFTReb
UMASSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cross295-163-45-144115
Martin172-80-02-7104
Leveque91-40-00-1042
Fernandes304-84-60-25314
Weeks294-71-40-30113
Kante253-102-31-4018
Diggins192-60-00-1216
Dominguez162-42-23-4116
Luis120-50-02-2120
K.Thompson100-50-02-5120
Gapare41-10-00-0013
Totals20024-7412-1915-43151771

Percentages: FG .324, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Weeks 4-5, Fernandes 2-3, Diggins 2-4, Cross 2-6, Gapare 1-1, Luis 0-1, Dominguez 0-2, K.Thompson 0-2, Leveque 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Dominguez, Weeks).

Turnovers: 7 (Cross, Diggins, Fernandes, Kante, Luis, Martin, Weeks).

Steals: 3 (Kante 2, K.Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MURRAY ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burns344-41-40-5049
Smith237-160-03-61414
White252-50-00-7154
Perry395-140-01-57311
Wood355-911-120-54124
Moore282-70-10-3224
Anderson80-00-01-2040
Morgan51-20-00-0003
Murray30-00-00-0000
Totals20026-5712-175-33152369

Percentages: FG .456, FT .706.

3-Point Goals: 5-24, .208 (Wood 3-6, Morgan 1-2, Perry 1-8, Moore 0-2, Smith 0-3, White 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (White 2, Anderson, Murray, Perry).

Turnovers: 10 (Moore 3, Burns 2, Smith 2, Wood 2, Perry).

Steals: 3 (Burns, Smith, Wood).

Technical Fouls: White, 7:43 first.

UMass333871
Murray St.363369

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you