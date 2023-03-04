FGFTReb
ST. BONAVENTUREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Farell372-60-00-1056
Venning307-134-44-82518
Banks273-100-01-5359
Flowers405-194-63-71216
Luc333-54-40-16211
Evans130-00-00-1010
Amadasun70-00-00-1010
Rumpel70-10-01-2000
Hill30-00-00-0000
Mellouk30-10-00-0010
Totals20020-5512-149-26122260

Percentages: FG .364, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Banks 3-8, Farell 2-4, Flowers 2-10, Luc 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Venning 2, Flowers).

Turnovers: 18 (Banks 5, Flowers 3, Luc 3, Venning 3, Rumpel 2, Farell, Mellouk).

Steals: 9 (Luc 3, Banks 2, Flowers 2, Farell, Rumpel).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UMASSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kante243-62-33-5238
Martin130-20-00-0000
Leveque294-63-50-51311
Luis253-98-85-92114
Weeks302-63-43-5239
Cross202-70-01-4215
K.Thompson192-60-01-1224
Diggins183-76-70-12114
Dominguez182-62-20-3126
Gapare40-30-00-1000
Totals20021-5824-2913-34141671

Percentages: FG .362, FT .828.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Diggins 2-4, Weeks 2-6, Cross 1-3, Gapare 0-1, K.Thompson 0-1, Martin 0-1, Dominguez 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Leveque 3, Dominguez, Gapare).

Turnovers: 16 (Diggins 4, K.Thompson 4, Cross 2, Luis 2, Weeks 2, Leveque, Martin).

Steals: 12 (Cross 3, Weeks 3, K.Thompson 2, Luis 2, Leveque, Martin).

Technical Fouls: None.

St. Bonaventure204060
UMass274471

A_3,474 (9,493).

