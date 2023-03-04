|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. BONAVENTURE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Farell
|37
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|6
|Venning
|30
|7-13
|4-4
|4-8
|2
|5
|18
|Banks
|27
|3-10
|0-0
|1-5
|3
|5
|9
|Flowers
|40
|5-19
|4-6
|3-7
|1
|2
|16
|Luc
|33
|3-5
|4-4
|0-1
|6
|2
|11
|Evans
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Amadasun
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Rumpel
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Hill
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Mellouk
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-55
|12-14
|9-26
|12
|22
|60
Percentages: FG .364, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Banks 3-8, Farell 2-4, Flowers 2-10, Luc 1-3).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Venning 2, Flowers).
Turnovers: 18 (Banks 5, Flowers 3, Luc 3, Venning 3, Rumpel 2, Farell, Mellouk).
Steals: 9 (Luc 3, Banks 2, Flowers 2, Farell, Rumpel).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMASS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kante
|24
|3-6
|2-3
|3-5
|2
|3
|8
|Martin
|13
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Leveque
|29
|4-6
|3-5
|0-5
|1
|3
|11
|Luis
|25
|3-9
|8-8
|5-9
|2
|1
|14
|Weeks
|30
|2-6
|3-4
|3-5
|2
|3
|9
|Cross
|20
|2-7
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|1
|5
|K.Thompson
|19
|2-6
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|2
|4
|Diggins
|18
|3-7
|6-7
|0-1
|2
|1
|14
|Dominguez
|18
|2-6
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|6
|Gapare
|4
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-58
|24-29
|13-34
|14
|16
|71
Percentages: FG .362, FT .828.
3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Diggins 2-4, Weeks 2-6, Cross 1-3, Gapare 0-1, K.Thompson 0-1, Martin 0-1, Dominguez 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Leveque 3, Dominguez, Gapare).
Turnovers: 16 (Diggins 4, K.Thompson 4, Cross 2, Luis 2, Weeks 2, Leveque, Martin).
Steals: 12 (Cross 3, Weeks 3, K.Thompson 2, Luis 2, Leveque, Martin).
Technical Fouls: None.
|St. Bonaventure
|20
|40
|—
|60
|UMass
|27
|44
|—
|71
A_3,474 (9,493).
