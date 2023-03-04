ST. BONAVENTURE (14-17)
Farell 2-6 0-0 6, Venning 7-13 4-4 18, Banks 3-10 0-0 9, Flowers 5-19 4-6 16, Luc 3-5 4-4 11, Evans 0-0 0-0 0, Amadasun 0-0 0-0 0, Rumpel 0-1 0-0 0, Hill 0-0 0-0 0, Mellouk 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 12-14 60.
UMASS (15-15)
Kante 3-6 2-3 8, Martin 0-2 0-0 0, Leveque 4-6 3-5 11, Luis 3-9 8-8 14, Weeks 2-6 3-4 9, Cross 2-7 0-0 5, K.Thompson 2-6 0-0 4, Diggins 3-7 6-7 14, Dominguez 2-6 2-2 6, Gapare 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-58 24-29 71.
Halftime_UMass 27-20. 3-Point Goals_St. Bonaventure 8-25 (Banks 3-8, Farell 2-4, Flowers 2-10, Luc 1-3), UMass 5-18 (Diggins 2-4, Weeks 2-6, Cross 1-3, Gapare 0-1, Martin 0-1, K.Thompson 0-1, Dominguez 0-2). Fouled Out_Farell, Venning, Banks. Rebounds_St. Bonaventure 26 (Venning 8), UMass 34 (Luis 9). Assists_St. Bonaventure 12 (Luc 6), UMass 14 (Kante, Luis, Weeks, Cross, K.Thompson, Diggins 2). Total Fouls_St. Bonaventure 22, UMass 16. A_3,474 (9,493).
