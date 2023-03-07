FGFTReb
NEW HAMPSHIREMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Daniels264-92-52-70512
Tutic364-50-00-3148
Brown355-132-20-27415
Herasme301-71-25-8133
Johnson408-174-84-51221
Baker141-22-30-2045
Woodyard120-00-00-0000
Moore70-20-00-0000
Totals20023-5511-2011-27102264

Percentages: FG .418, FT .550.

3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Brown 3-5, Daniels 2-4, Baker 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Moore 0-1, Herasme 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Herasme, Johnson).

Turnovers: 12 (Brown 3, Daniels 3, Herasme 3, Baker, Johnson, Moore).

Steals: 7 (Johnson 4, Brown, Daniels, Herasme).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MASS.-LOWELLMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Al.Blunt357-92-22-40319
Brooks191-50-22-4042
Coulibaly242-40-00-4014
Hammond335-96-60-94217
Hikim313-87-80-34114
O'Connor232-24-50-0118
Morris150-23-41-4033
Covington102-30-00-1006
Watkins101-30-00-0022
Totals20023-4522-275-2991775

Percentages: FG .511, FT .815.

3-Point Goals: 7-10, .700 (Al.Blunt 3-4, Covington 2-2, Hammond 1-1, Hikim 1-2, Watkins 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Morris 3, Brooks 2).

Turnovers: 14 (Hikim 3, Al.Blunt 2, Brooks 2, Hammond 2, Watkins 2, Coulibaly, Morris, O'Connor).

Steals: 8 (Al.Blunt 4, Coulibaly 2, Hikim 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Hampshire333164
Mass.-Lowell344175

A_856 (3,266).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

