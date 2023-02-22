FGFTReb
MASS.-LOWELLMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Al.Blunt353-84-40-32311
Brooks255-73-62-62413
Coulibaly214-70-05-9028
Hammond326-112-20-20219
Hikim332-92-41-4126
O'Connor232-21-30-4206
Morris142-56-73-40110
Covington111-40-00-2002
Mincey30-00-00-1000
Withers30-00-00-0200
Totals20025-5318-2611-3591475

Percentages: FG .472, FT .692.

3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Hammond 5-7, O'Connor 1-1, Al.Blunt 1-3, Covington 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Brooks 2, Morris, Withers).

Turnovers: 12 (Hikim 3, Al.Blunt 2, Coulibaly 2, Hammond 2, Brooks, O'Connor, Withers).

Steals: 3 (Hikim 2, Coulibaly).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UMBCMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Doles205-90-01-20310
Obeng-Mensah193-40-00-4146
Beaudion314-76-91-36414
Boonyasith291-40-02-3213
Lawrence254-113-30-50213
Brown212-100-01-4245
Picarelli214-62-30-00213
Fagan192-50-00-5204
Sapp81-20-01-1012
Docks70-10-00-0010
Totals20026-5911-156-27132270

Percentages: FG .441, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Picarelli 3-5, Lawrence 2-5, Brown 1-2, Boonyasith 1-3, Fagan 0-1, Sapp 0-1, Beaudion 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Doles, Fagan).

Turnovers: 7 (Beaudion 3, Picarelli 2, Lawrence, Obeng-Mensah).

Steals: 7 (Beaudion 4, Lawrence, Obeng-Mensah, Sapp).

Technical Fouls: None.

Mass.-Lowell472875
UMBC323870

A_2,074 (4,654).

