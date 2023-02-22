|FG
|Reb
|MASS.-LOWELL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Al.Blunt
|35
|3-8
|4-4
|0-3
|2
|3
|11
|Brooks
|25
|5-7
|3-6
|2-6
|2
|4
|13
|Coulibaly
|21
|4-7
|0-0
|5-9
|0
|2
|8
|Hammond
|32
|6-11
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|19
|Hikim
|33
|2-9
|2-4
|1-4
|1
|2
|6
|O'Connor
|23
|2-2
|1-3
|0-4
|2
|0
|6
|Morris
|14
|2-5
|6-7
|3-4
|0
|1
|10
|Covington
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|2
|Mincey
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Withers
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-53
|18-26
|11-35
|9
|14
|75
Percentages: FG .472, FT .692.
3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Hammond 5-7, O'Connor 1-1, Al.Blunt 1-3, Covington 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Brooks 2, Morris, Withers).
Turnovers: 12 (Hikim 3, Al.Blunt 2, Coulibaly 2, Hammond 2, Brooks, O'Connor, Withers).
Steals: 3 (Hikim 2, Coulibaly).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMBC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Doles
|20
|5-9
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|10
|Obeng-Mensah
|19
|3-4
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|4
|6
|Beaudion
|31
|4-7
|6-9
|1-3
|6
|4
|14
|Boonyasith
|29
|1-4
|0-0
|2-3
|2
|1
|3
|Lawrence
|25
|4-11
|3-3
|0-5
|0
|2
|13
|Brown
|21
|2-10
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|4
|5
|Picarelli
|21
|4-6
|2-3
|0-0
|0
|2
|13
|Fagan
|19
|2-5
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|0
|4
|Sapp
|8
|1-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|2
|Docks
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-59
|11-15
|6-27
|13
|22
|70
Percentages: FG .441, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Picarelli 3-5, Lawrence 2-5, Brown 1-2, Boonyasith 1-3, Fagan 0-1, Sapp 0-1, Beaudion 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Doles, Fagan).
Turnovers: 7 (Beaudion 3, Picarelli 2, Lawrence, Obeng-Mensah).
Steals: 7 (Beaudion 4, Lawrence, Obeng-Mensah, Sapp).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Mass.-Lowell
|47
|28
|—
|75
|UMBC
|32
|38
|—
|70
A_2,074 (4,654).
