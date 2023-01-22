FGFTReb
BRYANTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Totals2000-00-09-93035

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.

3-Point Goals: None.

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: None.

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MASS.-LOWELLMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coulibaly00-00-015-150018
Hikim00-00-00-0600
Totals2000-00-015-156018

Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.

3-Point Goals: None.

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: None.

Steals: None.

Technical Fouls: None.

Bryant314835
Mass.-Lowell574118

A_850 (2,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you