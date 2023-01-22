|FG
|FT
|Reb
|BRYANT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Totals
|200
|0-0
|0-0
|9-9
|3
|0
|35
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.
3-Point Goals: None.
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: None.
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MASS.-LOWELL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coulibaly
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|15-15
|0
|0
|18
|Hikim
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|6
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|0-0
|0-0
|15-15
|6
|0
|18
Percentages: FG .000, FT .000.
3-Point Goals: None.
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: None.
Steals: None.
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bryant
|31
|48
|—
|35
|Mass.-Lowell
|57
|41
|—
|18
A_850 (2,000).
