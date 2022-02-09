|FG
|FT
|Reb
|HARTFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Marks
|13
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Carter
|38
|5-13
|0-0
|1-4
|6
|0
|13
|Flowers
|31
|6-10
|2-2
|2-8
|0
|4
|18
|Mitchell
|32
|1-5
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|0
|2
|Williams
|37
|9-17
|2-2
|1-6
|4
|3
|24
|Shriver
|21
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|4
|5
|Kimbrough
|18
|1-3
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|McClain
|7
|0-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Dunne
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-61
|4-4
|14-36
|12
|13
|64
Percentages: FG .393, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Flowers 4-5, Williams 4-7, Carter 3-6, Shriver 1-4, McClain 0-1, Mitchell 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter, Marks).
Turnovers: 10 (Williams 4, Carter 3, Marks 2, Mitchell).
Steals: 8 (Williams 5, Carter 2, Flowers).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMBC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|34
|0-4
|2-4
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|Obeng-Mensah
|26
|5-7
|2-2
|1-9
|0
|2
|12
|Kennedy
|26
|5-8
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|15
|Owens
|37
|5-14
|0-0
|1-5
|2
|1
|11
|Rogers
|32
|6-10
|4-4
|0-4
|4
|0
|19
|Boonyasith
|25
|1-5
|2-2
|2-4
|2
|2
|5
|Wojcik
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|2
|Picarelli
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|2
|Byrd
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-52
|12-14
|6-32
|12
|9
|68
Percentages: FG .462, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Kennedy 3-5, Rogers 3-5, Boonyasith 1-3, Owens 1-6, Johnson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 13 (Kennedy 4, Rogers 3, Boonyasith 2, Obeng-Mensah 2, Owens, Wojcik).
Steals: 6 (Owens 4, Boonyasith, Obeng-Mensah).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Hartford
|31
|33
|—
|64
|UMBC
|22
|46
|—
|68
A_1,287 (5,000).