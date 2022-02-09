FGFTReb
HARTFORDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Marks130-10-01-2000
Carter385-130-01-46013
Flowers316-102-22-80418
Mitchell321-50-00-4102
Williams379-172-21-64324
Shriver212-70-00-1145
Kimbrough181-30-01-3022
McClain70-50-00-0000
Dunne30-00-00-0000
Totals20024-614-414-36121364

Percentages: FG .393, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 12-27, .444 (Flowers 4-5, Williams 4-7, Carter 3-6, Shriver 1-4, McClain 0-1, Mitchell 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Carter, Marks).

Turnovers: 10 (Williams 4, Carter 3, Marks 2, Mitchell).

Steals: 8 (Williams 5, Carter 2, Flowers).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UMBCMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson340-42-41-3322
Obeng-Mensah265-72-21-90212
Kennedy265-82-21-30215
Owens375-140-01-52111
Rogers326-104-40-44019
Boonyasith251-52-22-4225
Wojcik91-20-00-3002
Picarelli81-10-00-1102
Byrd30-10-00-0000
Totals20024-5212-146-3212968

Percentages: FG .462, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Kennedy 3-5, Rogers 3-5, Boonyasith 1-3, Owens 1-6, Johnson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 13 (Kennedy 4, Rogers 3, Boonyasith 2, Obeng-Mensah 2, Owens, Wojcik).

Steals: 6 (Owens 4, Boonyasith, Obeng-Mensah).

Technical Fouls: None.

Hartford313364
UMBC224668

A_1,287 (5,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

