LAFAYETTE (0-4)
Jenkins 6-9 2-2 16, Rivera 2-2 3-3 7, Vander Baan 1-2 1-2 3, Fulton 5-13 1-2 11, Pettit 1-1 0-0 2, O'Boyle 8-17 2-2 22, Berger 0-2 0-0 0, Zambie 1-2 0-0 2, Hines 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 9-11 63.
UMBC (2-2)
Fagan 1-3 0-0 2, Obeng-Mensah 2-5 1-2 5, Beaudion 3-8 2-2 10, Boonyasith 3-8 3-3 10, Lawrence 3-8 5-6 14, Picarelli 6-10 2-5 19, Doles 4-7 3-4 11, Docks 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 16-22 71.
Halftime_Lafayette 24-23. 3-Point Goals_Lafayette 6-21 (O'Boyle 4-9, Jenkins 2-4, Berger 0-1, Hines 0-1, Zambie 0-1, Fulton 0-5), UMBC 11-31 (Picarelli 5-9, Lawrence 3-8, Beaudion 2-4, Boonyasith 1-4, Docks 0-1, Fagan 0-1, Doles 0-2, Obeng-Mensah 0-2). Rebounds_Lafayette 25 (Jenkins 8), UMBC 23 (Lawrence 7). Assists_Lafayette 15 (Fulton 5), UMBC 13 (Boonyasith 4). Total Fouls_Lafayette 17, UMBC 14. A_974 (4,654).
