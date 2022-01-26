|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NJIT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coleman
|35
|7-14
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|3
|19
|Diakite
|17
|5-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|10
|Butler
|38
|4-6
|0-1
|1-7
|0
|1
|10
|Lee
|37
|6-10
|0-1
|1-4
|2
|2
|12
|O'Hearn
|38
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|3
|Faw
|19
|3-6
|3-6
|3-9
|0
|3
|11
|de Graaf
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|2
|Gray
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Murphy
|3
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|28-53
|4-10
|6-30
|9
|16
|69
Percentages: FG .528, FT .400.
3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Coleman 4-5, Faw 2-3, Butler 2-4, O'Hearn 1-3, Lee 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Faw 3, Lee).
Turnovers: 13 (Coleman 4, Lee 3, O'Hearn 2, Butler, Diakite, Gray, de Graaf).
Steals: 3 (Butler 2, Lee).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UMBC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|32
|3-6
|2-2
|2-7
|0
|4
|10
|Obeng-Mensah
|25
|0-5
|4-6
|2-6
|0
|3
|4
|Kennedy
|37
|12-16
|4-4
|1-7
|5
|1
|31
|Owens
|36
|5-13
|1-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|13
|Rogers
|33
|2-10
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|3
|5
|Boonyasith
|20
|1-3
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|2
|2
|Wojcik
|8
|2-4
|2-4
|0-0
|0
|2
|8
|Byrd
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Picarelli
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-58
|13-18
|8-29
|12
|17
|73
Percentages: FG .431, FT .722.
3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Kennedy 3-6, Wojcik 2-3, Johnson 2-4, Owens 2-7, Rogers 1-6, Boonyasith 0-1, Byrd 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Wojcik).
Turnovers: 9 (Wojcik 3, Rogers 2, Boonyasith, Johnson, Obeng-Mensah, Owens).
Steals: 6 (Boonyasith 2, Johnson, Obeng-Mensah, Rogers, Wojcik).
Technical Fouls: None.
|NJIT
|38
|31
|—
|69
|UMBC
|34
|39
|—
|73
A_1,207 (5,000).