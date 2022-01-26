FGFTReb
NJITMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Coleman357-141-20-32319
Diakite175-60-00-20210
Butler384-60-11-70110
Lee376-100-11-42212
O'Hearn381-60-00-2333
Faw193-63-63-90311
de Graaf71-10-00-1112
Gray60-20-00-0010
Murphy31-20-01-2102
Totals20028-534-106-3091669

Percentages: FG .528, FT .400.

3-Point Goals: 9-18, .500 (Coleman 4-5, Faw 2-3, Butler 2-4, O'Hearn 1-3, Lee 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Faw 3, Lee).

Turnovers: 13 (Coleman 4, Lee 3, O'Hearn 2, Butler, Diakite, Gray, de Graaf).

Steals: 3 (Butler 2, Lee).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UMBCMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson323-62-22-70410
Obeng-Mensah250-54-62-6034
Kennedy3712-164-41-75131
Owens365-131-21-31213
Rogers332-100-00-1435
Boonyasith201-30-02-4222
Wojcik82-42-40-0028
Byrd70-10-00-0000
Picarelli20-00-00-1000
Totals20025-5813-188-29121773

Percentages: FG .431, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Kennedy 3-6, Wojcik 2-3, Johnson 2-4, Owens 2-7, Rogers 1-6, Boonyasith 0-1, Byrd 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Wojcik).

Turnovers: 9 (Wojcik 3, Rogers 2, Boonyasith, Johnson, Obeng-Mensah, Owens).

Steals: 6 (Boonyasith 2, Johnson, Obeng-Mensah, Rogers, Wojcik).

Technical Fouls: None.

NJIT383169
UMBC343973

A_1,207 (5,000).

